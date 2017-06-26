Joshua takes Julia on a romantic dinner after she was recently discharged from the hospital

MANILA, Philippines – To cheer up his onscreen partner Julia Barretto who was hospitalized recently, Joshua Garcia surprised her with a romantic dinner for two.

On Sunday, June 25, Mark Coleta, one of the tandem's close friends, shared photos and a video from the dinner on his Instagram account.

"Sinong hindi naman kikiligin dito... sorry po... hehe (Who wouldn't get giddy over this? Sorry hehe)," he wrote.

"Sinong hindi naman kikiligin dito..sorry po...hehe (Who wouldn't get giddy over this? Sorry hehe)," he wrote.

In another post, Mark wrote: "Enjoy guys!! Sarap nang may inspirasyon (It feels good to have a source of inspiration)."

"Enjoy guys!! Sarap nang may inspirasyon (It feels good to have a source of inspiration)."

A post shared by Mark Coleta (@immarkcoleta) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Julia and Joshua, who are rumored to be a real-life couple, are currently shooting a Star Cinema film under director Antoinette Jadaone. In an interview last March, Julia said she considers Joshua as a blessing in her career.

"I think everything that's happening in my life right now is a blessing. Everything that's happening in my life now is for a reason... [With] whatever opportunity being given to me, to Josh... we're just taking it in and hopefully we shine in our own ways," she said. – Rappler.com