Pia, who says she is a big fan of Lang's work, meets the author during a book signing event in the Philippines

Published 8:35 PM, June 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach turned into a fan when she met Sad Girls author Lang Leav, who held a book signing event in the country on Sunday, June 25.

"Fangirling!! You guys have no idea how happy I was to finally meet [Lang Leav] last night. I'm a big fan of her work. Her books kept me company during my time in NYC. I remember always trying to pre-order everything I could," Pia said on Instagram.

"I'm also a huge fan of [Michael Faudet] and I was privileged enough to speak to him briefly on the phone to say hi (and fangirl some more). I'm just so happy! Thank you, Lang, for being so nice and sharing some advice and words of wisdom. I wish you more success and I hope you touch the lives of many other readers like me," the beauty queen added.

Lang also took to Instagram to greet Pia, who she said has a "beautiful soul."

"So lovely to catch up with the beautiful [Pia Wurtzbach] last night. It was a wonderful evening. Such a beautiful soul. Hope to see you soon in New Zealand."

Lang was in the Philippines to promote her book Sad Girls from June 24 to 25.

Also known for her poetry, Lang is behind the bestselling books Love & Misadventure, Lullabies, and Memories.

In 2016, she wrote a poem titled "Stars In Love," dedicated to Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards at the height of the AlDub phenomenon. – Rappler.com