MANILA, Philippines – The films Women of the Weeping River and Paglipay lead this year’s Gawad Urian nominations, with 11 nominations each.
The awards night is scheduled to be held on July 20 at ABS-CBN.
Award-winning directors Brillante Mendoza, Lav Diaz, and Paolo Villaluna were nominated in the Best Director category.
Nora Aunor, Charo Santos, Jaclyn Jose, and Cherry Pie Picache are among the actresses who will compete for the Best Actress title.
Tommy Abuel, Bembol Roco, and Paolo Ballestero are some of the nominees for Best Actor.
This year’s Natatanging Gawad Urian will be awarded to Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto.
Best Picture
- Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Paglipay
- Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Women of the Weeping River
- Ma'Rosa
- Baboy Halas
Best Director
- Brilliante Mendoza, Ma' Rosa
- Eduardo W. Roy, Jr., Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Zig Madamba Dulay, Paglipay
- Lav Diaz, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Bagane Fiola, Baboy Halas
- Paolo Villaluna, Pauwi Na
- Avid Liongoren, Saving Sally
- Sheron Dayoc, Women of the Weeping River
- Lemuel Lorca, Ned's Project
Best Actor
- Tommy Abuel, Dagsin
- Bembol Roco, Pauwi Na
- Garry Cabalic, Paglipay
- Khalil Ramos, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten
- Paolo Ballesteros, Die Beautiful
- Ronwald Martin, Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Pepe Smith, Singing in Graveyards
Best Actress
- Nora Aunor, Hinulid
- Laila Ulao, Women of the Weeping River
- Jaclyn Jose, Ma Rosa
- Cherry Pie Picache, Pauwi Na
- Ai Ai delas Alas, Area
- Charo Santos, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Elizabeth Oropesa, MRS
- Irma Adlawan, ORO
- Hasmine Kilip, Pamilya Ordinaryo
- Angeli Bayani, Ned's Project
Supporting Actor
- Taha Daranda, Women of the Weeping River
- Christian Bables, Die Beautiful
- Jess Mendoza, Hinulid
- John Lloyd Cruz, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Nonie Buencamino, Ang Babaeng Humayo
- Julio Diaz, Ma Rosa
Supporting Actress
- Rhed Bustamante, Seklusyon
- Barbie Forteza, Tuos
- Sharifa Pearlsia Ali-Dans, Women of the Weeping River
- Anna Luna, Paglipay
- Joan Dela Cruz, Paglipay
- Lui Manansala, Ned's Project
- Lotlot de Leon, MRS
- Meryll Soriano, Pauwi Na
- Janine Gutierrez, Dagsin
Screenplay
- Ned's Project, Lemuel Lorca & John Paul Bedia
- Pauwi Na, Paolo Villaluna & Ellen Ramos
- Women of the Weeping River, Sheron Dayoc
- Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay
- Ma Rosa, Troy Espiritu
- Patay na si Jesus, Fatrick Tabada
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Eduardo Roy, Jr.
Cinematography
- Women of the Weeping River, Rommel Sales
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz
- Ma Rosa, Odyssey Flores
- Paglipay, Albert Banzon
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Banzon
- Baboy Halas, Raphael Meting & Mark Limbaga
- Tuos, Mycko David
Production Design
- Ma Rosa, Dante Mendoza
- Die Beautiful, Angel Diesta
- Ned's Project, John Paul Sapitula
- Women of the Weeping River, Harley Alcasid
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Harley Alcasid
- Paglipay, Aped Santos
- Saving Sally, Erik Manalo & Rommel Laquian
- Hinulid, Ryan Cuatrona & Celine Belino
- Baboy Halas, Joel Geolamen
Editing
- Women of the Weeping River, Carlo Francisco Manatad
- Ma Rosa, Diego Marx Dobles
- Pauwi Na, Ellen Ramo & Paolo Villaluna
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Carlo Francisco Manatad
- Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay
- Die Beautiful, Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino
Music
- Paglipay, Gian Gianan
- Women of the Weeping River, Kit Mendoza
- Saving Sally, Pablo Pico
- Pauwi Na, Pike Ramirez, Paolo Villaluna & Veena Ramirez
- Tuos, Jema Pamintuan
Sound
- Hinulid, Mark Laccay
- Women of the Weeping River, Albert Michael Idioma & Immanuel Verona
- Ang Babaeng Humayo, Corinne De San Jose, Mark Locsin & Che Villanueva
- Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Michael Idioma & Emmanuel Verona
- Ma Rosa, Albert Michael Idioma
- Paglipay, Andrew Milallos
- Baboy Halas, Willie Apa, Jr. & Charlie Daclan
Natatanging Gawad Urian: Vilma Santos-Recto
