'Women of the Weeping River' and 'Paglipay' lead this year's nominations, while Jaclyn Jose and Charo Santos are among the Best Actress nominees – see who else was nominated here!

Published 2:57 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The films Women of the Weeping River and Paglipay lead this year’s Gawad Urian nominations, with 11 nominations each.

The awards night is scheduled to be held on July 20 at ABS-CBN.

Award-winning directors Brillante Mendoza, Lav Diaz, and Paolo Villaluna were nominated in the Best Director category.

Nora Aunor, Charo Santos, Jaclyn Jose, and Cherry Pie Picache are among the actresses who will compete for the Best Actress title.

Tommy Abuel, Bembol Roco, and Paolo Ballestero are some of the nominees for Best Actor.

This year’s Natatanging Gawad Urian will be awarded to Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto.

Here is the list of nominees.

This list will be updated as more nominees are announced.

Best Picture

Pamilya Ordinaryo

Paglipay

Ang Babaeng Humayo

Women of the Weeping River

Ma'Rosa

Baboy Halas

Best Director

Brilliante Mendoza, Ma' Rosa

Eduardo W. Roy, Jr., Pamilya Ordinaryo

Zig Madamba Dulay, Paglipay

Lav Diaz, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Bagane Fiola, Baboy Halas

Paolo Villaluna, Pauwi Na

Avid Liongoren, Saving Sally

Sheron Dayoc, Women of the Weeping River

Lemuel Lorca, Ned's Project

Best Actor

Tommy Abuel, Dagsin

Bembol Roco, Pauwi Na

Garry Cabalic, Paglipay

Khalil Ramos, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten

Paolo Ballesteros, Die Beautiful

Ronwald Martin, Pamilya Ordinaryo

Pepe Smith, Singing in Graveyards

Best Actress

Nora Aunor, Hinulid

Laila Ulao, Women of the Weeping River

Jaclyn Jose, Ma Rosa

Cherry Pie Picache, Pauwi Na

Ai Ai delas Alas, Area

Charo Santos, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Elizabeth Oropesa, MRS

Irma Adlawan, ORO

Hasmine Kilip, Pamilya Ordinaryo

Angeli Bayani, Ned's Project

Supporting Actor

Taha Daranda, Women of the Weeping River

Christian Bables, Die Beautiful

Jess Mendoza, Hinulid

John Lloyd Cruz, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Nonie Buencamino, Ang Babaeng Humayo

Julio Diaz, Ma Rosa

Supporting Actress

Rhed Bustamante, Seklusyon

Barbie Forteza, Tuos

Sharifa Pearlsia Ali-Dans, Women of the Weeping River

Anna Luna, Paglipay

Joan Dela Cruz, Paglipay

Lui Manansala, Ned's Project

Lotlot de Leon, MRS

Meryll Soriano, Pauwi Na

Janine Gutierrez, Dagsin

Screenplay

Ned's Project, Lemuel Lorca & John Paul Bedia

Pauwi Na, Paolo Villaluna & Ellen Ramos

Women of the Weeping River, Sheron Dayoc

Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay

Ma Rosa, Troy Espiritu

Patay na si Jesus, Fatrick Tabada

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Eduardo Roy, Jr.

Cinematography

Women of the Weeping River, Rommel Sales

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz

Ma Rosa, Odyssey Flores

Paglipay, Albert Banzon

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Banzon

Baboy Halas, Raphael Meting & Mark Limbaga

Tuos, Mycko David

Production Design

Ma Rosa, Dante Mendoza

Die Beautiful, Angel Diesta

Ned's Project, John Paul Sapitula

Women of the Weeping River, Harley Alcasid

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Harley Alcasid

Paglipay, Aped Santos

Saving Sally, Erik Manalo & Rommel Laquian

Hinulid, Ryan Cuatrona & Celine Belino

Baboy Halas, Joel Geolamen

Editing

Women of the Weeping River, Carlo Francisco Manatad

Ma Rosa, Diego Marx Dobles

Pauwi Na, Ellen Ramo & Paolo Villaluna

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Lav Diaz

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Carlo Francisco Manatad

Paglipay, Zig Madamba Dulay

Die Beautiful, Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino

Music

Paglipay, Gian Gianan

Women of the Weeping River, Kit Mendoza

Saving Sally, Pablo Pico

Pauwi Na, Pike Ramirez, Paolo Villaluna & Veena Ramirez

Tuos, Jema Pamintuan

Sound

Hinulid, Mark Laccay

Women of the Weeping River, Albert Michael Idioma & Immanuel Verona

Ang Babaeng Humayo, Corinne De San Jose, Mark Locsin & Che Villanueva

Pamilya Ordinaryo, Albert Michael Idioma & Emmanuel Verona

Ma Rosa, Albert Michael Idioma

Paglipay, Andrew Milallos

Baboy Halas, Willie Apa, Jr. & Charlie Daclan

Natatanging Gawad Urian: Vilma Santos-Recto

– Rappler.com