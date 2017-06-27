Jessy cries over her new pet dog from Luis

Published 11:39 AM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate their anniversary as a couple, TV host Luis Manzano surprised actress Jessy Mendiola by giving her a puppy on Monday, June 26.

On Instagram, Luis posted a video of Jessy crying and cradling the puppy. In the caption, he wrote: "So someone cried when she saw my anniversary surprise! Love from Teddy, his name is now Chewy!!"

Jessy, who was giddy over the surprise, also took to Instagram to share photos of her new pet.

"You're so full of surprises [Luis Manzano]. Thank you and I love you. Hi Chewie. Thank you [Marvelous Alejo] for your help!" she said.

The couple, who have been together for a year, also greeted each other on their special day.

"Happy Anniversary to you, Wowow," Luis said in a photo of himself and Jessy. "Thank you for leaving a smile on my face after a year and [I'm] looking forward to many more. Your strength day in and day out never fails to impress me, and amazing would be an understatement to describe you. I wowow you! " Luis wrote.

On her account, Jessy wrote: "Happy anniversary my love! Thank you for coming into my life and making me laugh everyday. I am, indeed, such a lucky girl, one year has gone by and here I am falling in love with you more every single day. Here's to one year and forever."

In 2016, Jessy and Luis confirmed that they were going out. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Magic Ball in October. – Rappler.com