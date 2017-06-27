The 'Legend of the Blue Sea' actress' agency confirms she is pregnant

Published 5:46 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun is pregnant with her second child. The news was confirmed by her agency Culture Depot to allkpop.com on Monday, June 26.

"Jun Ji Hyun is pregnant with her second child. She found out a few days ago when she visited the hospital, and it's been about 10 weeks. It's still the early stages of her pregnancy, so she's being careful. It's great news, so please congratulate her. Thank you," Culture Depot said.

The actress, known as Gianna Jun outside of South Korea, married Choi Jun-hyeok in 2012. She welcomed their first child, a boy, in February 2016.

She appeared in films like My Sassy Girl, Windstruck, and Il Mare. She has also appeared on the hit TV shows My Love from the Star and The Legend of the Blue Sea. – Rappler.com