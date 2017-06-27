'Seven Sundays' also stars Cristine Reyes and Ronaldo Valdez

Published 9:11 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines– Three generations of leading men – Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, and Enrique Gil – are set to star in an upcoming movie, produced by Star Cinema.

On Tuesday, June 27, the 3 actors had a story conference for the film, which is titled Seven Sundays. It's set to be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. Joining the 3 men are Ronaldo Valdez and Cristine Reyes.

Details of the film have yet to be revealed, but according to a report from Star Cinema's website, Cathy said that the movie will be a family comedy-drama.

"Basically it's another family com-dram just like Four Sisters and a Wedding but this one with a different flavor," she said.

Aga said he's very excited for his role, as he will play the eldest brother in the film. The movie also marks the return of Aga to the big screen, his first since his showbiz comeback as a judge on Pinoy Boyband Superstar in 2016.

Check out photos from the story conference below!

– Rappler.com