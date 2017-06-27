John Lloyd Cruz celebrates 34th birthday
MANILA, Philippines – Actor John Lloyd Cruz turned 34 years old on Friday, June 24 and celebrated his special day with some of his close friends in the industry with a party on Saturday.
Spotted celebrating with John Lloyd at the party was his onscreen leading lady Bea Alonzo, his ex-girlfriend, actress Angelica Panganiban, and many other stars like Vhong Navarro, Maja Salvador, and Alden Richards.
Star Magic head Johnny Manahan and actor Joel Torre also attended the party.
Check out a few of the photos and videos from his party, which were posted on Instagram.
John Lloyd recently made an appearance in La Luna Sangre, where he reprised his role as Mateo opposite Angel Locsin. He also received his second Gawad Urian nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film Ang Babaeng Humayo. – Rappler.com