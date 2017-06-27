Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards, and Maja Salvador are among the guests spotted at John Lloyd's party

Published 9:52 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor John Lloyd Cruz turned 34 years old on Friday, June 24 and celebrated his special day with some of his close friends in the industry with a party on Saturday.

Spotted celebrating with John Lloyd at the party was his onscreen leading lady Bea Alonzo, his ex-girlfriend, actress Angelica Panganiban, and many other stars like Vhong Navarro, Maja Salvador, and Alden Richards.

Star Magic head Johnny Manahan and actor Joel Torre also attended the party.

Check out a few of the photos and videos from his party, which were posted on Instagram.

Art + Music + a lot of positive vibes = GREAT PARTY Happy birthday #JohnLloydCruz A post shared by REX ATIENZA (@rexatienza) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

Why Not??LaB with Friends Smile lang..Happy Happy HAPPY BIRTHDAY Idan #beaalonzo #johnlloydcruz #majasalvador #LaBLang A post shared by BEA ALONZO JOHNLLOYD CRUZ (@beajlcruz_labnest) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

The host is always around the corner, #onsight #viproom .. #dikitaiiwan #johnlloydcruz #beaalonzo #majasalvador #teamclingy #happybirthdayjohnlloydcruz #ctto A post shared by Team LB PH Admin (@idan_and_tisay_4ever) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

OMGGGGGGG NASA BDAY PARTY NI IDAN SI TISAY, UWIAN NA MGA BES MAY ST ( SOMETHING ) TALAGA ANG LAB CHOZ HAHAHA!!!! #HappyBirthdayJohnLloydCruz #PopoyBashaForever #LaBForever 《-CREDIT TO THE OWNER-》 A post shared by Team LB PH (@popoy__gonzales) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

John Lloyd recently made an appearance in La Luna Sangre, where he reprised his role as Mateo opposite Angel Locsin. He also received his second Gawad Urian nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the film Ang Babaeng Humayo. – Rappler.com