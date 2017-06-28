Justin Bieber to hold Manila concert
MANILA, Philippines – Justin Bieber is coming back to Manila!
On Wednesday, June 28, MMI Live announced that the Canadian singer will be performing in the country for his Purpose Tour.
The concert is scheduled to be held on September 30 at the Philippine Arena.
Tickets for Justin's concert will go on sale through SM Ticket outlets on July 9. Tickets will go for the following prices:
- P 17850
- P 15750
- P 12600
- P 10500
- P 8400
- P 5250
- P 4200
- P 3150
- P 1575
Justin is known for his hit songs "Baby," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and "What Do You Mean."
This is the second time Justin is holding a concert in Manila. He previously came to the country 6 years ago.
In 2013, he returned to Philippines to help with relief operations during typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).
Justin recently performed at the One Love Manchester concert, alongside Ariana Grande, for the benefit of the victims of the Manchester attack in May. – Rappler.com