LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach judges 'Asia's Next Top Model' finale
MANILA, Philippines – When Maureen Wroblewitz won Asia's Next Top Model season 5, she won in front of none other than the Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.
Pia was a guest judge on the last episode of the show, praising and critiquing the Top 3 ladies' last photo shoot and their runway walks.
In the June 28 episode, Maureen won against Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen.
Pia was also a guest judge earlier in the season, and she told Maureen during the finale that she's come a long way and that she was proud of her.
Later, when Pia was judging Maureen's photo, she said, "There's a certain sensuality to it but it's not offensive. Good job. You've really proven that you're more than just a pretty face." (READ: 5 moments in Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)
Before the episode aired that day, Pia posted a few photos of herself with the other judges in the episode.
Here's a look at Pia's photos.
Here are some photos from the big finale of Asia's Next Top Model ⚡ I'm so impressed to see how much the girls have improved. Even the girls that didn't make it to the finale, they look like models! Legit models! So proud This show really changes girls into professional models. And so now that we've made it this far... Who do you think will win tonight? Is it Maureen? Is it Shikin? Or is it Tu? 9pm on StarWorld tonight! @asntm #asntm5
– Rappler.com