Published 11:31 PM, June 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When Maureen Wroblewitz won Asia's Next Top Model season 5, she won in front of none other than the Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Pia was a guest judge on the last episode of the show, praising and critiquing the Top 3 ladies' last photo shoot and their runway walks.

In the June 28 episode, Maureen won against Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen.

Pia was also a guest judge earlier in the season, and she told Maureen during the finale that she's come a long way and that she was proud of her.

Later, when Pia was judging Maureen's photo, she said, "There's a certain sensuality to it but it's not offensive. Good job. You've really proven that you're more than just a pretty face." (READ: 5 moments in Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)

Before the episode aired that day, Pia posted a few photos of herself with the other judges in the episode.

Here's a look at Pia's photos.

THE FINALE. Don't miss it! I'm back to personally check on our finalists. May the best girl win! @asntm ##AsiasNextTopModel A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

