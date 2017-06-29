Maureen wears an outfit inspired by the Philippines' traditional dress

Published 3:15 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maureen Wroblewitz won Asia's Next Top Model (AsNTM) in the June 28 episode of the show, and her blue and white winning photo has been making the rounds on social media. (READ: PH's Maureen Wroblewitz wins 'Asia's Next Top Model' season 5)

Like her fellow contestants in the Top 3, Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen, Maureen wore an outfit inspired by her country's traditional dress.

For her final photo shoot, titled "Motherland," Maureen wore a white dress and was covered in pearls. (LOOK: 12 photos from Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)

Her look was styled by Star World's Priscilla I'Anson. Priscilla is the fashion director for AsNTM season 5, according to her Instagram profile.

Here's a look at Maureen's winning photo:

Check out Shikin and Minh Tu's photos from the last episode too.

What do you think of the photos from AsNTM season 5's last shoot? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com