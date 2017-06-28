12 photos from Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Maureen Wroblewitz is Asia's Next Top Model!
Maureen was announced the winner in the finale of season 5 on Wednesday, June 28, where she competed against Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen.
Aside from her big win, Maureen also won best photo 3 times throughout the season. But she had her low moments too, when her scores put her at the bottom and when she was criticized for supposedly making it only because of her looks and not her skills. (READ: 5 moments in Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)
Relive Maureen's journey with us as we take a look at all of her photos from the competition. There was no photo shoot for episode 10, as the episode was a recap of the season.
Episode 1, aired April 5
Episode 2, aired April 12
• my eyes disappear whenever I laugh one of my friend's actually once asked me if I can still see when I laugh • So sad @heidingaemma had to leave this week! She's such a sweetheart • Now guys.. I really appreciate your support and all your sweet comments like I just wanna give you all a hug but please don't hate on @sanchezjennica She doesn't deserve the hate, no one does! We're cool now and that's all that matters #OnlyLoveNoHate remember? Love you guys so much @asntm #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #TeamPhilippines
Episode 3, aired April 19
Being in the bottom 2 is really tough. I was already mentally preparing myself to leave. I started thinking about what to do when I get back home, about what to write on the board and of course I thought about how hard it would be to leave my twinsies who have really become my two older sisters in the model house. Like I was literally sleeping in their bed #TeamGoodGirls We started the competition with 3 Filipinas and now there's just one more left. Never have I thought to be in this position this early. The stress and pressure are all on me especially because a Filipina has never won this competition. This is not going to be an easy journey on becoming Asia's Next Topmodel but I'll give a 100% at all times and never give up. This is all for you guys! I'm so proud of being a Filipina and I hope you keep supporting me! You are all amazing! Dream big @asntm #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #TeamPhilippines #TeamMaureen
Episode 4, aired April 26
Yayyy I was teamed up with one of my favorite sisters @veronika.twns and got called in 3rdand this week I also got to prove that I'm not just a 'pretty face' . But sadly the first good girl @laylaong had to leave our room ❤ What do you guys think of today's episode? @asntm #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #TeamIndonesia #TeamPhilippines #PhilippinesOnTop #ExpectTheUnexpected
Episode 5, aired May 3
First my group wins the Maybelline challenge and then FCO!!! What an amazing week for me!! But what's more amazing is the amount of support I'm getting from you all! I'm so blessed to have you guys! I hope I continue to make you proud Before winning Best Performance I actually looked at the 5th frame on the wall and jokingly told Veronika that it's going to be me because 5 is my lucky number. Crazy that my photo actually took in that spot. Hard work pays off, you just have to have faith in yourself! ❤ #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #TeamPhilippines #PhilippinesOnTop #TeamMaureen
Episode 6, aired May 10
Episode 7, aired May 17
#OnlyLoveNoHate Clara's perspective: when you see your crush talking to another girl so you try to join their conversation but you realize that you're just interrupting them and your crush isn't really interested in you I'm sorry @clarasutantio I asked for permission though hahaha #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #TeamMaureen #TeamClara • Guys, please don't hate on the other girls for confronting me. It's their opinion and I'll choose to respect it, even if I may not agree to it. At the end of the day, it's still a competition. And like Tu said in her last post, sometimes we have to set our friendships aside, especially now that we're Top 6. Only one girl can win and we're all competing for that one spot. Now my job is to prove them wrong and that I do deserve to stay. I'm cool with all three of them outside of the competition and they're all amazing models so please don't hate. Always remember #OnlyLoveNoHate
Episode 8, aired May 24
Top 5 This week was certainly a really tough one for me but another week proven that I'm not just a 'pretty face'. Even if I won my second Best Performance this week, I still can't be fully happy. I feel like Tu when she was FCO and Layla had to leave the competition. First Valerie, now my other twin Veronika. Who will I now be telling my stories to? We used to be 3 girls sharing one bed and now I'm left alone. I'm missing the times we would watch movies together or the times we would cook for each other. At least you both are back together again @valerie.twns @veronika.twns ❤ I'll keep aiming for the top and I'll also be doing it for you two. I'm so lucky to have met both of you, my twinsies! Love and miss you both too much ❤ #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #TeamMaureen #TeamPhilippines #PhilippinesOnTop
Episode 9, aired May 31
WAIT WHAT?! BACK TO TOP 6?! At least nobody got eliminated this week and I'm happy @yshin.c got another chance ❤ I'm not really a fan of this photo but hey, I'm still in the competition and that's what matters most. In this stage of the competition I can't let my insecurities affect me anymore. I've always wanted to prove to everyone that I'm not just a 'pretty face' and I'll continue to do so but at the same time I also have to embrace it. Being 'pretty' isn't a bad thing! In fact it can be a great advantage. AND GUYS WE REACHED 200+K THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR THE AMAZING SUPPORT! LOVE YOU ALL TOO MUCH #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #TeamMaureen #PhilippinesOnTop #TeamPhilippines
Episode 11, aired June 14
3rd Best Performance and Top 4?! I'm so close to the finale, just one more step! • I've learned a lot about myself throughout this competition. But the most important thing I've learned, is that I never give up. I'll keep fighting no matter what and I'll be doing this for all of you ❤ I also wanted to thank you all for the amazing support! You all mean the world to me! So many people have been telling me how proud they are of me and you have no idea how much those words mean to me. I hope I inspire every single one of you to go out there and do what you want to do. Don't ever give up on your dreams because other people make it seem impossible! Anything is possible! You just gotta work hard always and never doubt yourself ❤❤❤ #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #TeamPhilippines #TeamMaureen #PhilippinesOnTop
Episode 12, aired June 21
Who would've thought a 'pretty face with no skills' would fight her way to Top 3?! Tu and Shikin have been my biggest competitors from the start and it's crazy that I get to be in the top with them. We couldn't be any more diverse from looks to personality. The only thing we've got in common now, is the determination to win! Never have I expected to come this far! This makes me even more proud of all the things I've achieved during the competition. There are so many things I've learned and experienced, and now it's the last time I get to show it all. This week was very overwhelming for me. First, the really tough challenge, where I had to face my fear of heights in the most insane way and then the photoshoot where we had to create our own story. This is also where I decided to talk about my personal story, which wasn't an easy thing for me to do. After everything this week, I didn't expect to be part of the Finale. But I'm glad I am. I'm not done yet showing all I've got #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #TeamMaureen #TeamPhilippines #PhilippinesOnTop
Episode 13, aired June 28
– Rappler.com