Here are all the photos that propelled the Philippines' Maureen Wroblewitz to the top

Published 12:50 AM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Maureen Wroblewitz is Asia's Next Top Model!

Maureen was announced the winner in the finale of season 5 on Wednesday, June 28, where she competed against Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen.

Aside from her big win, Maureen also won best photo 3 times throughout the season. But she had her low moments too, when her scores put her at the bottom and when she was criticized for supposedly making it only because of her looks and not her skills. (READ: 5 moments in Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)

Relive Maureen's journey with us as we take a look at all of her photos from the competition. There was no photo shoot for episode 10, as the episode was a recap of the season.

Episode 1, aired April 5

How do you guys find the first episode? Sadly we had to say goodbye to our fellow Filipina @anjelicasantillan already Now we're left with 2, hope you keep supporting us @asntm #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #PhilippinesOnTop #TeamPhilippines #TeamMaureen A post shared by Maureen Wroblewitz (@mauwrob) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:23am PDT



Episode 2, aired April 12



Episode 3, aired April 19



Episode 4, aired April 26



Episode 5, aired May 3



Episode 6, aired May 10



Episode 7, aired May 17



Episode 8, aired May 24



Episode 9, aired May 31



Episode 11, aired June 14



Episode 12, aired June 21



Episode 13, aired June 28

– Rappler.com