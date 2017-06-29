Maureen is on the July cover of 'Nylon Singapore' for winning 'Asia's Next Top Model

Published 10:48 AM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After Maureen Wroblewitz was declared the winner of Asia's Next Top Model season 5 on Wednesday, June 28, Nylon Singapore released its official July cover with Maureen.

"Asia, presenting your Next Top Model: Maureen Wroblewitz from the Philippines, who's also the cover star of this special edition of NYLON Singapore!" the caption read.

Maureen was photographed by Nylon Singapore editor-in-chief Adele Chan.

Asia, presenting your Next Top Model: Maureen Wroblewitz from the Philippines, who's also the cover star of this special edition of NYLON Singapore! Available at Kinokuniya and all good newsstands this week. Photography : @adelechan @nikonsg Styling : @josiahchua @chanelofficial Makeup : @gingerlynette @maybelline Hair : @jameschiun @leekaja.sg #AsNTM #AsNTM5 #ExpectTheUnexpected #GrandFinale A post shared by NYLON SINGAPORE (@nylonsg) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

According to Nylon's website, the issue includes Maureen's journey to the top, a glimpse at some of the country's beautiful islands, and features on cafes in Manila. Maureen also talks about how she proved to everyone that she was more than a "pretty face," as during the show, she was criticized for just being photogenic rather than being skilled.

The Nylon Singapore cover is part of Maureen's prize for winning the show. Aside from the cover, she also won a car from Subaru and will be represented by Storm Models Management. (READ: 5 moments in Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)

Maureen is the first Filipino to win the competition after 5 seasons, beating out Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen. – Rappler.com