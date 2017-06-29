After being a guest judge on 'Asia's Next Top Model,' Pia Wurtzbach gives a message to the winner, the Philippines' Maureen Wroblewitz

Published 7:15 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When Filipino-German Maureen Wroblewitz won Asia's Next Top Model (AsNTM), she did so with the Philippines' Miss Unvierse 2015 Pia Wurtzbach looking on.

Pia was a guest judge on the final episode, which aired on Wednesday, June 28.

The day after the episode aired, Pia posted on Instagram a short message for Maureen, congratulating the model for her win. (READ: 5 moments in Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' journey)

"Stunning," said Pia about Maureen's winning photo. "A well-deserved win. A girl who was doubted for having the least modeling experience, for being soft-spoken, for being one of the shortest girls in the competition, and being called 'just a pretty face.' You have proven them all wrong and now YOU ARE Asia's Next Top Model."

Maureen had been criticized for making it through the challenges and photo shoots because she had "a pretty face," and not because she was a skilled model. (LOOK: Maureen Wroblewitz's 'Asia's Next Top Model' winning photo)

"Congratulations, Maureen. You have taught us that even when the odds are against you, if your willpower to win is strong, you can come out victorious," Pia added.

Pia also wrote messages for Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen, who competed in the Top 3 against Maureen.

"To Shikin, the first time I met you I saw myself in you. I know you are a fighter. You are a great learner and you have huge potential. And that distinct look! Wow. It's unmistakable. You've improved so much and I am sure you will do well in the industry. I am so sure of it," she told Malaysia's representative.

In her message to Minh Tu, Pia addressed the online bashers, who said that she disliked the Vietnamese model because of her comments during the final episode. "To Tu, please stop the hate, guys. I DO NOT hate Tu. In fact I think she is beautiful, fierce and strong," said Pia.

"She has a spirit that is hard to miss. If there were any misunderstandings from the fans thinking that I hate her, I'm sorry but that's not true. I love Vietnam."

Pia finished her post with a few words for all the ladies in the competition.

"Congratulations to all the girls. You've all improved, I was so shocked to see how confident you all were at the finals," said Pia, who was also a guest judge in the beginning of the season. "Now you are PROFESSIONAL MODELS. Thank you for tuning in to [AsNTM], guys. I had fun during my part in the show and I hope to see all of you again soon. I love you all!"

– Rappler.com