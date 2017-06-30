Here's what Nadine Lustre has to say about her Sexiest Woman title

Published 4:50 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre said that she was happy and proud to have been declared FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017.

In an interview wth ABS-CBN, Nadine thanked everyone for voting for her.

"Thank you po. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga bumoto (Thank you so much to all those who voted). And of course, sa FHM,” she said.

“I’m really happy and I’m really proud,” she added.

In an interview posted on the magazine's Facebook page on Thursday, June 29, Nadine was asked how she stays in shape.

"Yung (The) food that I eat, how I eat, controlled eating lang. I mean there is no effort naman talaga to be sexy but to be confident and to be healthy," she said, adding that she is not conscious about counting calories.

Asked how she found out about the FHM results, she said that Jhong Hilario greeted her and that she saw the tweets.

“Binati ako nila Jhong. Tsaka nakita ko yung mga tweets din, kasi I checked this morning para mag-tweet ng hashtag ng It’s Showtime, so yun.”

(Jhong congratulated me. And I saw the tweets, because I checked this morning to tweet the hashtag for It's Showtime. So there.)

Has her boyfriend James Reid said anything about her win? Nadine said no: "Wala pa. Feeling ko hindi pa niya alam. I mean, for sure magiging happy din naman siya. Kasi nakita niya yung struggle ko to be fit and healthy."

(No, not yet. I feel like he doesn't know it yet. I mean for sure, he'll be happy too. Because he sees my struggle to be fit and healthy.)

FHM magazine editor-in-chief Allan Madrilejos went to ABS-CBN to fomally give Nadine a plaque to signify her win.

FHM's surprise interview for @nadzlustre. She's the #FHMSexiest In The PH #FHM100sexiest A post shared by VAA (@vivaartistsagency) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

Definition of sexy

In the same FHM video, Nadine described the being sexy as being confident: "It's so simple, just confident."

Now that she has been voted the sexiest woman in the Philippines, will Nadine be open to shooting for the magazine?

"Depende sa (Depends with) Viva," she said, referring to her management Viva Artists Agency. "For sure there is [a prerequisite]. And whatever Viva tells me to do naman diba, I trust them naman.

“So, if they tell me to do it, I’m sure they are gonna do something para hindi slutty yung feel (so it won't feel slutty). They have to protect [me] as well.” – Rappler.com