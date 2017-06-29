The Australian singer is in the Philippines for a project with SM

Published 11:15 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – South African-Australian singer Troye Sivan was spotted in Manila on Thursday, June 29!

A photo of him was posted on the official Instagram account of The SM Store. According to SM, Troye is doing a project with the brand and passed by SM Makati to shop.

Yes!!! Troye Sivan was definitely at SM Makati. Thank you for visiting and for driving us all wild! A post shared by The SM Store (@thesmstore) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:08am PDT



Troye himself tweeted about his Manila trip, saying it was short and that he can't wait to come back. He also tweeted "Salamat" (thank you) and added, "I got some of the craziest news I've ever received in my life while I was here. 2017 is taking some twists 'n' turns I'll tell ya!"

dipped in n out of the Philippines this week workin on fun stuff. If I've taken one thing from this trip it's that I can't WAIT to come back — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 29, 2017





Salamat!! — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 29, 2017





Also I got some of the craziest news I've ever received in my life while I was here. 2017 is taking some twists n turns I'll tell ya!!!!!! — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 29, 2017



Troye was born in South Africa but grew up in Australia. He rose to fame on YouTube before getting signed to EMI Australia in 2013, before releasing his EPs, TRXYE (2014) and Wild (2015). In 2016, he released his first studio album, Blue Neighborhood.

Today, he's known for songs like "Wild," a version of which also features Alessia Cara, "Youth," and "Take Me Down."











Did you catch Troye while he was in Manila? Let us know in the comments which of his songs is your favorite! – Rappler.com