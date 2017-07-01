Jake Zyrus, formerly known as Charice, opens up about choosing his name, coming out, and his experience as a transgender man in the Philippines. Tune in!

Published 12:58 PM, July 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after changing his name online from Charice to Jake Zyrus, the singer/songwriter spoke to Rappler about his journey as a transgender man.

Jake, formerly known as Charice Pempengco, shot to international fame in 2007, when he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show. In the years that followed, Jake would perform for former Philippine president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, guest on Oprah Winfrey's show, and be mentored by David Foster. He also played a recurring role on Glee. At the time, Jake was known for belting out songs by the likes of Whitney Houston and Celine Dion.

Jake publicly came out as a lesbian in 2013 and clarified in interviews over the years that he identifies as male.

On June 19, he officially changed his name on social media to Jake Zyrus.

He talks to Rappler about his music, how and why he chose his new name, his experience of coming out in 2013, and what it's like now that he's out as a transgender man. Tune in! – Rappler.com