The first trailer for the 'Jumanji' sequel is here!

Published 3:58 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The first Jumanji sequel trailer is here!

The trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released on Thursday, June 29, and it features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan in a series of adventures in the jungle.

Unlike the first Jumaji movie (1995), which featured a board game and starred Robin Williams, 4 high school students get sucked into the game through a vintage video game in the sequel.

Once in Jumanji, the teens embody the avatars they chose in the beginning of the game, which leads to hilarious scenes of Jack Black's character acting like a teenage girl.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Jake Kasdan, will be in US theaters in December. – Rappler.com