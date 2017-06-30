Coco Martin's 'Ang Panday,' and Vice Ganda's superhero film 'The Revengers' will be part of the film festival

Published 5:00 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival executive committee announced on Friday, June 30, the first 4 entries in the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival this coming December.

According to a press release, the following entries have been evaluated by the committee:

1. Ang Panday

Director: Rodel Nacianceno

Starring Coco Martin

2. Almost Is Not Enough

Director: Dan Villegas

Starring: Jennylyn Mercado, Jericho Rosales

3. The Revengers

Director: Joyce Bernal

Starring: Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla, Pia Wurtzbach

4. Love Traps #Family Goals

Director: Antonio Y. Reyes

Starring: Vic Sotto, Dawn Zulueta

In a statement, executive committee chairman Tim Orbos said that they had a hard time choosing the first 4. "Our selection committee had a difficult time to choose given the quality of films. We have to thank them for their exhaustive and thorough deliberation,” he said.

“We also have to give credit to this year’s Rules Committee which devised the two-part selection process that gave a greater latitude to interested participants for this year,” he added.

Below are the critieria for choosing the entries:

40% artistic excellence

40% commercial appeal

10% promotion of Filipino cultural and historical values and

10% global appeal

Full-length films must submit their application and requirements to the secretariat by October 2 for the early submission and have until October 30 for the regular submission.

Deadline for the short film category will be on September 1. The 8 official short films will be announced on September 29.

The last 4 films that will fill the so-called Magic 8 will be announced on November 17. – Rappler.com