FULL LIST: Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino entries
MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced on Friday, June 30, the 12 films that will participate in the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, scheduled from August 16-22.
The line-up is a mixture of different genres, with some films making their Philippine screening debut. Other films have been shown commercially on cinemas.
Here’s the list of films:
1. 100 Tula Para Kay Stella
Director: Jason Paul Laxamana
Starring: Bela Padilla, JC Santos
2. Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B
Director: Prime Cruz
Starring: Ryza Cenon, Martin del Rosario, Vangie Labalan
3. AWOL
Director: Enzo Williams
Starring: Gerald Anderson
4. Bar Boys
Director: Kip Oebanda
Starring: Rocco Nacino, Carlo Aquino, Enzo Pineda, Kean Cipriano
5. Birdshot
Director: Mikhail Red
Starring: John Arcilla, Ku Aquino, Arnold Reyes, Mary Joy Apostol
6. Hamog
Director: Ralston Jover
Starring: Zaijan Jaranilla, Teri Malvar, Sam Quintania, Bor Lentejas
7. Paglipay
Director: Zig Madamba Dulay
Starring: Garry Cabalic
8. Patay na si Hesus
Director: Victor Villanueva
Starring: Jaclyn Jose, Melde Montanez, Chai Fonacier
9. Pauwi Na
Director: Paolo Villaluna
Starring: Bembol Roco, Cherry Pie Picache, Meryll Soriano, Jerald Napoles, Chai Fonacier
10. Salvage
Director: Sherad Sanchez
Starring: Jessy Mendiola, JC de Vera, Karl Medina
11. Star na si Van Damme Stallone
Director: Randolph Longjas
Starring: Candy Pangilinan, Paolo Pingol, Acey Aguilar
12. Triptiko
Director: Miguel Franco Michelena
Starring: Albie Casiño, Joseph Marco, Kean Cipriano, Kylie Padilla
The films were chosen by a panel composed of Manet Dayrit, Oggs Cruz, Ricky Lee, Erik Matti, Jose Javier Reyes, Iza Calzado, and Lee Briones.
The directors, producers, and some of the cast members of the films also attended the announcement.
In an interview with reporters after the announcement, FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra said that the cinema owners are supportive of the event and they event suggested to hold it in August, since the summer movies from the US have already been shown. It was also timing for Linggo ng Wika.
"Ito sakto na sakto...and actually the cinemas chose it for us also. 'Bakit hindi mo gawin ng Linggo ng Wika.' I'm happy," she said.
(It falls exactly [on the Linggo ng Wika], and actually the cinemas chose it for us also. They said 'why don't you do it on Linggo ng Wika.' )
Liza said that they will have a motorcade on August 13, where they will have an all outdoor fiesta themed event in Luneta.They will also have a gala opening premiere night on August 15 where they will screen the movie Zamboanga, a 1937 film starring Fernando Poe Sr, in celebration of the 100 years of Philippine cinema.
A thanksgiving and awards night, where they will award a Critics Choice Award and Audience Award, will be on August 19.
The venue will be announced soon. – with a report from Alexa Villano/Rappler.com