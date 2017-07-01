Rolando Tolentino, Ricky Lee, Kara Magsanoc Alikpala resign from the Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee

MANILA, Philippines – Three members of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee (ExeCom) have resigned following the announcement of the first 4 official entries to the festival. (READ: MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2017 festival)

According to directors Erik Matti and Babyruth Villarama, Rolando Tolentino, Ricky Lee, and Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala have resigned from the ExeCom.

Matti and Villarama had films in the MMFF 2016. Villarama's Sunday Beauty Queen won 4 awards including Best Picture, while Matti's Seklusyon won 8 awards, including Best Director. (FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2016 Gabi ng Parangal)

On Facebook, Matti asked his followers why they thought the 3 ExeCom members resigned.



Also on Facebook, Villarama praised the 3 former ExeCom members, saying, "Bravo to Kara Magsanoc Alikpala, Rolando Tolentino, and Ricky Lee for having the balls to stand against a self-destructing system."



Tolentino, Lee, and Magsanoc-Alikpala have not explained why they left.

Tolentino announced his resignation on Friday, June 30, saying on Facebook: "As of this morning, I sent my resignation as Chair of the Rules Committee and as member of the 2017 MMFF ExeCom. I'll leave it at that."

Also on Friday, Tolentino tweeted: "Paano umibig? Paano makatulog? 'Wag antayin dahil kusang darating pag hinog ang oras at katawan. 'Pag 'di makatulog, tulad sa pag-ibig, mag-antay pero 'wag antayin ang pagsikat ng araw. 'May pag-ibig na parang 2017 MMFF script choices: some old habits are hard to break."

(How do you love? How do you fall asleep? Don't wait for it because they'll just happen when the time and your body are ready. When you can't sleep, like love, wait but don't wait for the sunrise. Some kinds of love are like 2017 MMFF script choices: some old habits are hard to break.)

When Rappler reached out to him for comment, Tolentino said that they have a confidentiality agreement with the MMFF organizers and cannot discuss their reasons for resigning.

He later tweeted that "the results of the script selection speak for itself."

"Patunay ang MMFF script selections na tunay ang hidwaan ng komersyal at kalidad, tunay din may kapangyarihan ang komersyal interes," he added. "Patunay ang MMFF script selections na walang interes burahin ang indie at mainstream distinksyon. Ang nabura, ang indie."

(The MMFF script selections prove the real conflict between commercial and quality, commercial interest really does have power. The MMFF script selections prove that there is no interest in erasing the distinction between mainstream and indie. What was erased was indie.)

Rappler has reached out to the MMFF for comment.

Without the 3, the 2017 MMFF ExeCom is composed of 21 members, including Senator Grace Poe and Batangas congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto. – Rappler.com