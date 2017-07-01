LIST: 'The Voice Teens PH' knockout rounds
MANILA, Philippines – Now that the battle rounds are through, the contestants of the The Voice Teens Philippines are outsinging each other in the knockout rounds.
The contestants of each team are divided into groups of 3 and each group will perform a song of their choice. The coach will then pick one member from each group, who will move on to the next round – the live shows.
This page will be updated as the knockout rounds progress. Here are the results:
Air date: July 1 – Team Bamboo
Heather vs Emarjhun vs Carlos
- Emarjhun – "Sorry" by Justin Bieber
- Heather – "Crazy" by CeeLo
- Carlos – "No Diggity" by Kanye West (Blackstreet cover)
Winner: Emarjhun de Guzman
Unang pasok sa Live Rounds ay si @itsEmarDeGuzman! Congratulations!https://t.co/qpsjWMYFwY#TVTKampKawayanKOs pic.twitter.com/MRoPTKf921— TheVoiceABSCBN (@TheVoiceABSCBN) July 1, 2017
Angelo vs Jem vs Queenie
- Angelo – "Ako’y Sa Iyo at Ika’y Akin Lamang" by IAXE
- Jem – "Sorry Na, Pwede Na" by Rico J. Puno
- Queenie – "Ang Huling El Bimbo" by Eraserheads
Winner: Queenie Ugdiman
Queenie's version of El Bimbo? Pasado ba sa inyo ang performance nya? #TVTKampKawayanKOs pic.twitter.com/KQnRSnZIf3— TheVoiceABSCBN (@TheVoiceABSCBN) July 1, 2017
Isabella vs Patricia vs Bea
- Isabella – "Something's Got a Hold on Me" by Etta James
- Bea – "All I Ask of You" by Barbara Streisand (from Phantom of the Opera)
- Patricia – "Climb Every Mountain" from The Sound of Music
Winner: Isabella Vinzon
Congratulations Isabela, you are through to the Live Shows! https://t.co/one4XdCpbh#TVTKampKawayanKOs pic.twitter.com/m2Ky0QiXPX— TheVoiceABSCBN (@TheVoiceABSCBN) July 1, 2017
– Rappler.com