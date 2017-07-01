Is your favorite 'The Voice Teens Philippines' contestant moving on to the live shows? Find out here!

Published 8:40 PM, July 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Now that the battle rounds are through, the contestants of the The Voice Teens Philippines are outsinging each other in the knockout rounds.

The contestants of each team are divided into groups of 3 and each group will perform a song of their choice. The coach will then pick one member from each group, who will move on to the next round – the live shows.

This page will be updated as the knockout rounds progress. Here are the results:

Air date: July 1 – Team Bamboo

Heather vs Emarjhun vs Carlos

Emarjhun – "Sorry" by Justin Bieber

Heather – "Crazy" by CeeLo

Carlos – "No Diggity" by Kanye West (Blackstreet cover)

Winner: Emarjhun de Guzman

Angelo vs Jem vs Queenie

Angelo – " Ako’y Sa Iyo at Ika’y Akin Lamang" by IAXE

Jem – "Sorry Na, Pwede Na" by Rico J. Puno

Queenie – "Ang Huling El Bimbo" by Eraserheads

Winner: Queenie Ugdiman

Queenie's version of El Bimbo? Pasado ba sa inyo ang performance nya? #TVTKampKawayanKOs pic.twitter.com/KQnRSnZIf3 — TheVoiceABSCBN (@TheVoiceABSCBN) July 1, 2017

Isabella vs Patricia vs Bea

Isabella – "Something's Got a Hold on Me" by Etta James

Bea – "All I Ask of You" by Barbara Streisand (from Phantom of the Opera)

Patricia – "Climb Every Mountain" from The Sound of Music

Winner: Isabella Vinzon

– Rappler.com