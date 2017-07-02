Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Wahlberg, Vicki Belo, Lovi Poe and more express their surprise over Manny's loss

Published 2:52 PM, July 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – International and local celebrities took to social media to congratulate Manny Pacquiao despite his loss to Australian boxer Jeff Horn during their match in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday, July 2.

Horn defeated Pacquiao, with the judges scoring them 117-111, 115-113, and 115-113 during the match at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson said Pacquiao "got f**ked" in the game.

Uhhhhhhh, can U Say Bullshit??!!Manny got Fucked!!! That's the Face of a Winner??! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 2, 2017

New Kids on the Block singer and Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg tweeted: "Got off stage, turned on #PacquaioHorn fight on [ESPN], instead of a fight I see #PacMan get robbed on live TV and nobody even got arrested?!"

Got off stage, turned on #PacquaioHorn fight on @espn, instead of a fight I see #PacMan get robbed on live TV and nobody even got arrested?! — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 2, 2017

It's Showtime host and Rocksteaddy member Teddy Corpuz tweeted: "Headlock while punching, headbutts, home cooking. Hahaha homecourt advantage. Punta kayo sa Pilipinas pramis (Come to the Philippines, promise). #PacquiaoHorn"

Headlock while punching, headbutts, Home cooking. Hahaha home court advantage. Punta kayo sa Pilipinas pramis! #PacquiaoHorn — teddy corpuz (@teddspotting) July 2, 2017

He then tweeted that Filipinos know how to accept defeat with dignity.

"We Filipinos can accept defeat w/ dignity & pride when we know it's fair & just but this fight today we know ain't a fair one."

We Filipinos can accept defeat w/ dignity & pride when we know it's fair & just but this fight today we know ain't a fair one. #PacquiaoHorn — teddy corpuz (@teddspotting) July 2, 2017

Rapper LL Cool J also had something to say about the judges of the match.

"Boxing needs to figure out a new way of judging these fights. This Pacman fight was a pure robbery."

Boxing needs to figure out a new way of judging these fights.. this pac man fight was a pure robbery — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 2, 2017

Despite the defeat, many of the stars also said Pacquiao is still their winner.

Cosmetic surgeon Vicki Belo posted on Instagram: "You will always be our People's Champ. Your bravery and courage will continue to inspire us. Thank you, [Manny Pacquiao]. To God be the glory."

You will always be our People's Champ. Your bravery and courage will continue to inspire us. Thank you, @mannypacquiao. To God be the glory. A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Her daughter Cristalle Belo Henares wrote: "[Manny Pacquiao] you are still our champ and even the cards say it all. We love you so much."



@mannypacquiao you are still our champ and even the cards say it all. We love you so much! #MannyPacquiao A post shared by C R I S T A L L E P I T T (@cristallebelo) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Actress Lovi Poe posted: "You're the man, Manny!!! You've brought pride to our country more than any person has ever done in the history of the Philippines! You are the people's champ and that in itself is a timeless victory. #PinoyPride."

You're the man, Manny!! You've brought pride to our country more than any person has ever done in the history of the Philippines! You are the people's champ and that in itself is a timeless victory. #PinoyPride A post shared by Lovi Poe (@poevirginia) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Ogie Alcasid tweeted: "#MannyPacquiao is a true warrior. God bless you Manny."

#MannyPacquiao is a true warrior. God bless you manny — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) July 2, 2017

God bless you #mannypacquiao A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Ben Chan of Bench posted: "Country above all. Win or lose, you did us proud, [Manny Pacquiao]! What did you think of the big fight today? #PacHorn"



Country above all. Win or lose, you did us proud, @mannypacquiao! What did you think of the big fight today? #PacHorn (Photo from @ducoevents' Twitter) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

My Love from the Star actor Gil Cuevas also tweeted his reaction.

Well all I can say is... what a fight! #PacquiaoHorn — Gil Cuerva (@gilcuerva) July 2, 2017

GMA 7 actor Pancho Magno congratulated Pacquiao.

"Will forever be our inspiration You are the champ Senator [Manny Pacquiao]."

Will forever be our inspiration You are the champ Senator @mannypacquiao #TeamPacqiuao A post shared by Pancho Magno (@magnopancho) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

– Rappler.com