PH, foreign celebrities react to Manny Pacquiao's defeat against Jeff Horn
MANILA, Philippines – International and local celebrities took to social media to congratulate Manny Pacquiao despite his loss to Australian boxer Jeff Horn during their match in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday, July 2.
Horn defeated Pacquiao, with the judges scoring them 117-111, 115-113, and 115-113 during the match at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Actor Samuel L. Jackson said Pacquiao "got f**ked" in the game.
Uhhhhhhh, can U Say Bullshit??!!Manny got Fucked!!! That's the Face of a Winner??!
— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 2, 2017
New Kids on the Block singer and Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg tweeted: "Got off stage, turned on #PacquaioHorn fight on [ESPN], instead of a fight I see #PacMan get robbed on live TV and nobody even got arrested?!"
Got off stage, turned on #PacquaioHorn fight on @espn, instead of a fight I see #PacMan get robbed on live TV and nobody even got arrested?!
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 2, 2017
It's Showtime host and Rocksteaddy member Teddy Corpuz tweeted: "Headlock while punching, headbutts, home cooking. Hahaha homecourt advantage. Punta kayo sa Pilipinas pramis (Come to the Philippines, promise). #PacquiaoHorn"
Headlock while punching, headbutts, Home cooking. Hahaha home court advantage. Punta kayo sa Pilipinas pramis! #PacquiaoHorn
— teddy corpuz (@teddspotting) July 2, 2017
He then tweeted that Filipinos know how to accept defeat with dignity.
"We Filipinos can accept defeat w/ dignity & pride when we know it's fair & just but this fight today we know ain't a fair one."
We Filipinos can accept defeat w/ dignity & pride when we know it's fair & just but this fight today we know ain't a fair one. #PacquiaoHorn
— teddy corpuz (@teddspotting) July 2, 2017
Rapper LL Cool J also had something to say about the judges of the match.
"Boxing needs to figure out a new way of judging these fights. This Pacman fight was a pure robbery."
Boxing needs to figure out a new way of judging these fights.. this pac man fight was a pure robbery
— LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 2, 2017
Despite the defeat, many of the stars also said Pacquiao is still their winner.
Cosmetic surgeon Vicki Belo posted on Instagram: "You will always be our People's Champ. Your bravery and courage will continue to inspire us. Thank you, [Manny Pacquiao]. To God be the glory."
Her daughter Cristalle Belo Henares wrote: "[Manny Pacquiao] you are still our champ and even the cards say it all. We love you so much."
Actress Lovi Poe posted: "You're the man, Manny!!! You've brought pride to our country more than any person has ever done in the history of the Philippines! You are the people's champ and that in itself is a timeless victory. #PinoyPride."
Ogie Alcasid tweeted: "#MannyPacquiao is a true warrior. God bless you Manny."
#MannyPacquiao is a true warrior. God bless you manny
— ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) July 2, 2017
Ben Chan of Bench posted: "Country above all. Win or lose, you did us proud, [Manny Pacquiao]! What did you think of the big fight today? #PacHorn"
My Love from the Star actor Gil Cuevas also tweeted his reaction.
— Gil Cuerva (@gilcuerva) July 2, 2017
GMA 7 actor Pancho Magno congratulated Pacquiao.
"Will forever be our inspiration You are the champ Senator [Manny Pacquiao]."
