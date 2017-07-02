'Vogue' interviews Liza's stylist Perry Tabora about her fashion choices

Published 6:15 PM, July 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After Anne Curtis, it's Liza Soberano's turn to be featured on the Vogue website.

In the article titled "Filipino-American Actress Liza Soberano Is a Style Star to Watch," writer Janelle Okwodu interviewed Liza's fashion stylist Perry Tabora about her choices.

According to Perry, he likes working with Liza because she's very adventurous and open to trying different looks.

"She's so adventurous when it comes to trying out new styles and is always open to suggestions," Perry said.

Thank you @voguemagazine & Janelle Okwodu for this incredible feature! It was such an honor and a privilege to work with you on this! #styledbyPerryTabora -Link in my bio - A post shared by Perry Tabora (@perrytabora) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Perry has been dressing up Liza since she started her career in showbiz, and has developed a formula for choosing outfits for the actress.

"Liza's looks are always youthful, fresh, and with an understated elegance," Perry said. "To give [her outfits] that unique quality we always try to mix aesthetics."

Here are some of Liza's outfits styled by Perry.

Screen Siren- @lizasoberano #ASAPStarMagic25 Designer: @martinbautista9 Make Up: @robbiepinera Hair: @hairbybrentsales @only_angel08 @kireilegsy @drewlacia @ayumidaniela #styledbyPerryTabora A post shared by Perry Tabora (@perrytabora) on May 21, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

CLUB TROPICANA @lizasoberano Make Up: @mickeysee Hair: @jayweehair #styledbyPerryTabora A post shared by Perry Tabora (@perrytabora) on May 7, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

90's Cool- @lizasoberano #makeupbymickeysee #hairbynanteywest #styledbyPerryTabora A post shared by Perry Tabora (@perrytabora) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Perry shared that he combines pieces from Filipino brands and international brands. Among the brands he incorporates into Liza's wardrobe are Gucci, Chanel, Tom Ford, and Dior, which she really loves. He also dresses her in clothes by Michael Cinco and Martin Bautista.

Perry said everyone can expect more from Liza's fashion choices as her career soars high.

"She's like a blank slate for fashion," he said.

Liza is currently preparing for her role as Darna, which will start filming very soon under Erik Matti. – Rappler.com