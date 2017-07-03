Businessman Xian Gaza uses a billboard to ask the actress out for coffee

Published 8:55 PM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Erich Gonzales has reacted to the billboard advertisement of a businessman who asked her out for coffee – a date proposal that has been both applauded and criticized on social media.

In a message to writer Darla Sauler, Erich, who is currently in the US, said: "Hi Darls!!! How are you? Hahaha!!! Ang cute ng effort ni Kuya. (His effort is cute!) It's fine. Let's see when I get back. There's nothing wrong naman if we talk over coffee, pero dapat kasama ka (but you should be with me). Hahaha!!!"

Over the weekend, a photo of the billboard located in Morayta circulated online. It had the actress' real name – Erika Chryselle Gancayco – and it said: "I can't even espresso how much I like you a latte. Will you drink coffee with me?"

The billboard was put up by a certain Xian Gaza, who according to his Instagram profile is the chief executive officer of the Guanxiqian Group based in Hong Kong. On his social media accounts, Xian said he met Erich in January while he was about to watch a movie. He even posted a photo of them together.

Part of Xian's message read: "After the movie, I mustered all courage I had up my sleeve in order to approach you and took this very selfie so that I may remember that magical moment. You, being kind, happily obliged. At that moment, you had left a massive imprint on my heart. You left me mesmerized.

"Half of 2017 had passed now and I made 29 flights to numerous locations taking that 'Uptown Mall Cinema Moment' with me, and so with you who never left my mind."

While some netizens applauded Xian for his bold move to ask Erich out, others questioned his motives and said it was improper to put anyone on the spot. Some also described the move as "creepy" and "manipulative."

In an Instagram post on Monday, July 3, Xian said all he wants is to be with Erich. He also shared that he is a single father.

"I'm a bachelor and very single but yes, I have a son and I am a very proud father. I'm a perfectly imperfect person with a past full of flaws and if you will judge me for that, you have all the right in the world to throw stones at me. I would rather be hated for who I really am rather than be loved for who I am not. All I want is to be genuinely happy in life and Erich Gonzales is what my heart truly desires," he said.

Xian earlier posted photos of the makeup set he plans to give to Erich. Those photos have since been deleted.

Erich was previously in a relationship with actor-model Daniel Matsunaga. The two broke up in February. – Rappler.com