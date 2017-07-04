The two Filipino directors are among the 774 invited this year to be part of the prestigious group that deliberates on the Oscars

Published 10:24 AM, July 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino directors Lav Diaz and Brillante Mendoza have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that deliberates on the annual Oscars.

In a press release dated June 28 posted on the Oscars website, Lav and Brillante's names are in the ist of new directors invited to join the academy, which also include Tom Ford, Guy Ritchie, and David Ayer.

They are among the 774 people from 57 countries who have been invited to join the Academy this year. The Academy has over 7,000 members.

“We’re proud to invite our newest class to the Academy. The entire motion picture community is what we make of it. It’s up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices are seen and heard, and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us,” said Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Moonlght's Naomie Harris, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, and Captain America star Chris Evans are also included in the list invited to be part of the organization.

Lav's film, Norte: Hangganan ng Kaysaysayan, was the country's entry to Best Foreign Language Film in the 87th Academy Awards, while Brillante's Ma'Rosa was submitted to the 2017 foreign language film category of the 89th Academy Awards.

Both directors have won numerous international awards. Brillante won the Best Director plum for Kinatay in the 2009 Cannes Festival. His movie Ma'Rosa also won actress Jaclyn Jose the Best Actress award in the 2016 Cannes Festival.

Lav's two films in 2016 – Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis (A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery) and Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left) were also well-received in 2016. Hele won the Silver Bear: Alfred Bauer Prize for a feature film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Ang Babaeng Humayo won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival. – Rappler.com