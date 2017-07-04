Alyanna Martinez, Roy Macam expect baby girl
MANILA, Philippines – Stylist Alyanna Martinez and photographer Roy Macam are having a girl. The couple announced the news in a series of Instagram videos and photos on Monday, July 3.
"HERE IT IS!!! Watch the video to finally see if #RoyAlBaby2018 is a HE or a SHE!" Alyanna wrote.
Before the revelation, Alyanna wrote: "He or She? What will #RoyAlBaby2018 be? Stay tuned to find out really soon!"
Check out the photos and videos of the revelation.
Alyanna's father, actor Albert Martinez, also shared some of the photos nad videos on Instagram and congratulated the couple.
In June, Alyanna announced that she was expecting her first child with Roy. The couple got married in 2016. – Rappler.com