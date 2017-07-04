The remaining members of the group say Tony made it clear in September 2016 that he did not want to work with the band anymore

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Hadley, lead singer of the group Spandau Ballet, has announced that he has left the group.

Tony broke the news on Twitter on Monday, July 3, saying: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and, as such, I will not be performing with the band in the future."

In a statement posted on their social media account, the remaining members said that in 2016, Tony already told them that he did not want to be part of the group anymore.

"Much to our frustration, Tony had made it clear in September 2016 that he didn’t want to work with the band anymore. This has not changed and 2015 was the last time we were able to perform or work with him. So we have now made the decision to move on as a band," they said.

Spandau Ballet is an English band that rose to fame in the late '70s and the '80s. They are known for songs like "Truth," "Gold," and "Round and Round." (READ: Spandau Ballet playlist: 5 songs we hope they play at their Manila show)

They performed in the Philippines in 2015 during their Soulboys of the Western World Live Tour. Tony was with them when they performed in the country. – Rappler.com