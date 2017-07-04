Anne takes selfies with the crowd, eats some Chickenjoy, and hugs the Jollibee mascot at the store opening

Published 4:40 PM, July 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Jollibee's 1,000th store opened with a bang on Tuesday, July 4, with hundreds of customers flocking to the branch to get their share of fried chicken and to get a glimpse of actress Anne Curtis.

The brand ambassador dropped by at around 9 am to the delight of the crowd that had gathered.

Anne was supposed to serve a few customers at the counter and the drive-through area, but instead left after eating and taking photos with her fans.

Here's a look at Anne hugging the iconic Jollibee mascot and taking selfies at Jollibee's 1,000th store.

Jollibee's 1,000th store is located at Triangle Drive corner 39th Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. – Rappler.com