Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, who were rumored to be dating for months, will tie the knot in October

Published 2:49 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, stars of the hit K-drama Descendants of the Sun, are set to marry in October, according to a joint statement released by their agencies, Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency (UAA).

According to Soompi.com, the statement revealed that the actors will be married on October 31.

“Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017,” the statement read. “A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways.”

"There was no choice but to be cautious prior to marriage, and so we are at last conveying this message. We ask for everyone’s understanding," the statement added. “We ask for you to send the couple best wishes for their beautiful future together, and the two actors will be conveying the news to their fans separately. Thank you.”

The statement was first released by Korean publication Sports Dong-a through the website Naver.

The marriage news has delighted fans, who quickly took to Twitter with the hashtag #SongSongCouple to celebrate the confirmation of a romance they have been speculating for months.

Following the news of their engagement, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo posted separate statements regarding their relationship

On Twitter, Song Hye Kyo said: “Hello, It’s Hye Kyo. It’s been a long time since I said hello to Sunflower.

"I wanted to share a personal message to my fans. You were probably surprised by my sudden wedding news. I understand that you may think I lacked of respect to my fans and you are still shocked. But I hope you can understand with an open heart.

“Joong Ki and I were first co-workers who matched well. Throughout the project, I realized that we had similar values and ideas, and I was able to share everything with him.

"He showed me his self, trust, and manners for a long time. I thought to myself that it would be good to spend my future with him. I was glad that he could feel my true emotions as well. That was when I know he was the one.

"I wanted to let my fans know first about this marriage but since this matter involves more than just me, I was extra careful.

"I am nervous and rattled to announce about my marriage so suddenly but I believe my fans will support me. Please continue to love and trust my choice as you have until now.

"I thank all of my fans once again for being patience and waiting until I spoke up. I'm no longer one person but two people now, I'll take this as an opportunity to live better and be more conscious of everything around me.

"Please give me your blessing. Thank you so much and I still love my fans. With love, Hye Kyo."

Here’s Song Joong Ki’s message in English, as translated by Koreaboo.

“It’s been a long time since I greeted you guys. I’m writing this because I want to receive your blessings before anyone else. I am truly nervous as I am writing this but I wish to tell you guys my true feelings.

“I was recently able to be part of a drama that made me shine brighter than ever before and I enjoyed the happiest days of my life because of your tremendous love I received from everyone. After the drama, I gained another precious friend who I shared my honest feelings with, and we developed a loving relationship.

“At the start of 2016, we promised to spend the rest of our lives together by understanding each others’ weaknesses and helping each other through harsh times. So I will be starting a new life with Miss Song Hye Kyo through our wedding on the last day of October 2017.

“Furthermore, there were many parties involved in the making of the movie and many were looking forward to the release date of this movie. Because all these factors, I was worried about the possible harm that might come to this project and if I showed a less-understanding self, I apologize.

“The thoughts that came to me when I first started acting come to mind. As an actor lives, he mustn’t focus on the highs and strive to keep going up. He must learn to look around him and learn to grow wider as a person. I want to work towards being a celebrity that isn’t up in a pedestal but rather around his close fans and people who treasure him. I want to be in reach of the people that care about me. That’s the mindset I had when I first started acting.

“I heard once that life isn’t about speed but rather about direction. As someone who’s moved fast and didn’t see his surroundings all this time… I will work harder to become someone who learn from others and learn to walk instead of run.

“I wish everyone will support this mindset and cheer for me. I will become an actor who doesn’t change from this mindset and become someone who is a strong family man. Please support the cheerful encounter between the two of us. Thank you."

The actors, who played lovers on Descendants of the Sun, sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in New York City in March.

They were also spotted together in Bali in June.

In both cases, the actors’ representatives denied that they were traveling together.

The actors have yet to talk about the news directly. – With reports from Murphy Ryan Pe/Rappler.com