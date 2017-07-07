Here are the outfits Heart wore on the streets of Paris!

Published 10:44 AM, July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Before she resumes taping for her new teleserye My Korean Jagiya, actress Heart Evangelista left for Paris, where she watched some of the shows at fashion week.

On Instagram, Heart posted some of the outfits she wore while walking along the streets of Paris, watching shows, or catching up with friends.

Here's Heart wearing a cool jacket with a geometric print on her way to the Elie Saab show.

A quick snap on this charming balcony before running to the #ElieSaab show earlier #pfw #hc #hautecouture #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

She paired a white Dolce and Gabbana shirt with a black suit and her signature Love Marie painted bag for the Ulyana Sergeenko fashion show.

Suit yourself my outfit for the #UlyanaSergeenko show yesterday #pfw #hc #hautecouture #paris #lovemariehandpaintedbags A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

She also got to wear a Dolce and Gabbana couture dress.

It still feels surreal to have been able to play dress-up at the atelier of @dolcegabbana's Alta Moda Collection.They actually picked this beautiful red couture gown for me.It's such an incredible experience...definitely one for the books! Merci de m'avoir invité! #hautecouture #couture #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

For the Elsa Schiaparelli fashion show, Heart wore a pink coat and Topshop embellished overalls, paired with her hand-painted bag and a pair of shades.

Super loved the #Schiaparelli show! Tears of joy ...off to the next show! #hc #hautecouture #pfw #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

She also wore a few outfits by her good friend Mark Bumgarner. Here's what she wore during the Ralph and Russo fashion show.

Pinoy Pride! Wore @markbumgarner for the #ralphandrusso show yesterday... #hautecouture #hc #pfw #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Here she is wearing a white top by Mark paired with embroidered jeans.

With the lovely @zuo_an_xiao before the #ZuhairMurad show Got a lot of compliments on my @markbumgarner top.Filipino represent! #hc #hautecouture #pfw #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Check out some of the outfits she wore while walking on the streets of Paris.

Walking down the streets of Paris #lmtravels #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

My off duty, on-the-go look yesterday... Today, I start my #hautecouture rounds! Can't wait! #hc #pfw #paris A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Which of Heart's outfits did you like best? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com