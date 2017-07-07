IN PHOTOS: Heart Evangelista's Paris Fashion Week looks
MANILA, Philippines – Before she resumes taping for her new teleserye My Korean Jagiya, actress Heart Evangelista left for Paris, where she watched some of the shows at fashion week.
On Instagram, Heart posted some of the outfits she wore while walking along the streets of Paris, watching shows, or catching up with friends.
Here's Heart wearing a cool jacket with a geometric print on her way to the Elie Saab show.
She paired a white Dolce and Gabbana shirt with a black suit and her signature Love Marie painted bag for the Ulyana Sergeenko fashion show.
She also got to wear a Dolce and Gabbana couture dress.
For the Elsa Schiaparelli fashion show, Heart wore a pink coat and Topshop embellished overalls, paired with her hand-painted bag and a pair of shades.
She also wore a few outfits by her good friend Mark Bumgarner. Here's what she wore during the Ralph and Russo fashion show.
Here she is wearing a white top by Mark paired with embroidered jeans.
Check out some of the outfits she wore while walking on the streets of Paris.
Which of Heart's outfits did you like best? Let us know in the comments section. – Rappler.com