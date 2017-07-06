John Lloyd and Sarah reunite in a film directed by Theodore Boborol

Published 9:45 PM, July 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo are back! The first trailer for the new John Lloyd and Sarah film Finally Found Someone was released on Thursday, July 6. (READ: John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite for movie)

In the trailer, we see Sarah wearing a wedding dress, walking through the crowd at Bonifacio Global City, and crying over a guy named Randy left her. John Lloyd's character sees her and is amused.

The scene then cuts to Sarah sitting at a house. She gets up to hug a guy holding a bouquet of flowers, thinking it's Randy. The two almost kiss, when Sarah's character realizes it isn't him.

Finally Found Someone is directed by Theodore "Ted" Boborol and scheduled to open in cinemas on July 26.

This is the 4th movie starring John Lloyd and Sarah. They previously starred in A Very Special Love (2008), You Changed My Life (2009), and It Takes a Man and a Woman (2013). – Rappler.com