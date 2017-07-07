Yook Sung-jae, who played Yoo Deok-hwa in 'Goblin,' is in Manila!

Published 1:46 PM, July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – BTOB band member and Goblin actor Yook Sung-jae is in Manila!

The actor landed in the Philippines on Friday, July 7 with the rest of BTOB, Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Jung Il-hoon.

The band is here to perform at Super Pop Con 2017 on July 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Other K-pop bands who will perform at the concert are Pentagon, B.A.P, VIXX, and B1A4.

Aside from being part of BTOB, Yook also starred in the popular Korean drama Goblin, alongside Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and Yoo In-na. Yook played the character Yoo Deok-hwa in the show.

Here's a look at Yook arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 1.



– Rappler.com