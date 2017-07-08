Stars from the big and small screen zig-a-zig-ahh to celebrate the song’s 21st anniversary

Published 11:11 AM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been nearly 21 years since the Spice Girls told the world what they really, really want through their hit song “Wannabe,” and a group of Hollywood stars have come together to celebrate.

In a video by W Magazine, a line-up of celebs including Nicole Kidman, Milo Ventimiglia, Riz Ahmed, James Franco, and Millie Bobby Brown performed their own improvisations on the song, which turns 21 on July 8.

From Kidman’s seductive reading, to Ventimiglia's more serious take, each star brought their interpretation to the song’s lyrics.

“Wannabe” was the Spice Girls debut single. With lyrics like “if you wannabe my lover, you gotta get with my friends,” it has become a beloved girl-power anthem over the years.

Take a look at the original music video:

Which reading was your favorite? Who else do you want to see performing the Spice Girls hit? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com