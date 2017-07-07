The ex-couple is set to sign an agreement over the custody of their daughter Ellie

Published 1:41 AM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite its sour beginnings, the custody case between Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito has become a more agreeable situation. At the case’s pre-trial held on June 22, the ex-couple, who have a 5-year old daughter Ellie, settled on an agreement that made both sides happy, Ejercito’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio told Pep in a July 7 report.

According to Topacio, Ejercito and Eignemann were received by Judge Cesar Sulit at the San Juan Regional Trial Court. Laarni Enriquez, Ejercito’s mother, was also present.

At the pre-trial, Topacio said that Ellie’s parents were able to reach an agreement, and will be returning on July 24 to sign it. Topacio could not reveal the details of the case exactly, but said that after signing the agreement the initially bitter issue will be put to rest.

“Masasabing tapos na po ang isyu, at inaasahang wala nang palitan ng di magagandang pahayag sa social media (We ca say that the issue is closed, and we can expect that no more unpleasant exchanges will happen on social media),” Topacio said.

While Ellie was born in 2011, Ejercito was only revealed to be the father in September 2016.

He sought joint custody earlier this year – a move that has resulted in a highly publicized Twitter spat between him and Eigenmann, who speculated that Ejercito’s petition was being done out of spite or as an ego boost. Ejercito then responded, saying that Eigenmann was playing victim.

Both Eigenmann and Ejercito talk about their daughter openly on social media, sharing photos and videos of the time they spend with her.

A post shared by Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:20am PDT