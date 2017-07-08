Lorde's interview on Australian program 'Sunrise' has led people to think she is no longer hanging out with the pop star

Published 9:06 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – New Zealand born singer Lorde has declared her love for Taylor Swift amid speculations that she has distanced herself from the pop star’s celebrity squad.

“Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much,” Lorde wrote in a Twitter post. “In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith – those were the ‘idols’ that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor!”

Lorde was referencing a recent interview on Australian program Sunrise, that many people misinterpreted as her saying she was no longer hanging out with Swift.

In the interview, host David Koch asked Lorde what it was like to watch her heroes and then end up mixing in their circles after she rose to fame.

“We’re in wonderland and that’s just what happens around here. Like also, I don’t hang out with these people at all…”

When Koch pointed out that she was part of Swift’s squad, Lorde responded saying, “I mean, you make friends in different places but for the most part I’m not like, calling up my idols for advice necessarily.”

Watch the interview below:

The exchange has led people to question the status of Swift’s group, which also includes singer and actress Selena Gomez, models Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss, and writer and actress Lena Dunham.

People have been intrigued by the status of the group, especially after the absence of Swift’s annual Fourth of July party, which is known to be the squad’s annual gathering.

In her Twitter post, Lorde criticized the idea of a “squad,” saying: “I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends.

“Forgive me for the mild eyeball I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult,” she said.

Ultimately, she stressed her loyalty to Swift.

“Really sh-tty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for... I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person,” she said. – Rappler.com