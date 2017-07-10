A van hits the SUV of Jolina and Mark in Quezon City early Monday morning, July 10

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jolina Magdangal and her husband, musician Mark Escueta, are now safe after they were involved in a road crash early Monday morning, July 10.

According to a report from GMA-7's Unang Balita, the couple's driver Orly Sebolino was driving the Mitsubishi Montero which the couple and their son Pele were in, when they were hit by a Nissan Urvan from the back along East Avenue, Quezon City.

Jolina and Mark were taken to the hospital and are now better.

"Si Ma'am yata may kaunting kuwan [bukol] sa ulo kaya pina-check na baka natalsikan ng bubog sa likod," Orly said.

(I think Ma'am [Jolina] got a small bruise on her head and they had it checked. It might have been hit by shattered glass.)

The Nissan Urvan's driver, identified as Peter Sevilla, was also brought to the hospital after being stuck inside his vehicle. He reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel.

One of the passengers of the Nissan Urvan, Miriam Bondoc, said they were on their way to Makati City when the collision happened.

According to ABS-CBN News, both vehicles suffered heavy damage, with the bumper and mirror of Jolina's SUV destroyed. The front of the van and its windshield were also damaged.

Hours after the accident, Mark posted a message on Facebook, saying that he and Jolina were discharged at around 6am. He also explained what happened.

"Salamat sa lahat ng nagme-message at tumatawag. Sorry di pa ako nakaka-reply sa karamihan. Around 6 am na kami na discharge from St. Luke's E.Rod kanina kaya pag dating sa bahay nakatulog na kami agad. (Thank you to those who sent messages and called. I'm sorry I was not able to reply to many of them. We were discharged at around 6 am and we fell asleep when we got home.) For those who haven't heard about what happened, our car was hit from behind last night by a van whose driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. We were at the stoplight in front of the Philippine Heart Center at around 1:30 am, on our way to the airport to catch a 5 am flight to Hong Kong.

"Our rear windshield was totally shattered and I could see the driver of the van. Their windshield was also gone and I saw that he was in pain from being pinned to his seat by the steering wheel and dashboard," said Mark about the night's events.

On his family, Mark said: "Thank God walang nangyari kay Pele. Naka-carseat and seatbelt siya palagi 'pag bumabiyahe kami. He did not even cry. Kaya lang may malaking bukol kaagad si Jolina sa likod ng ulo niya. 'Di namin alam kung anong tumama. Kaya gusto ko sana siyang dalhin sa ospital agad."

(Thank God nothing happened to Pele. He's always in his carseat and he always wears a seatbelt when we travel. He did not even cry. But Jolina has a big bruise on the back of her head. We don't know what hit her. That's why I wanted to bring her to the hospital right away.)

"I tried to ask for assistance from The Heart Center and East Avenue Medical Center, but both were unable to help. We decided to book an Uber and we we're fortunate that there was a car already on East Avenue. The driver brought us straight to St. Luke's E. Rod.

"Nagpa-CT scan at x–ray si Jolina, ako naman x-ray lang. Wala namang nakitang problema so at around 6 am, dinischarge na kami. Kailangan lang observe for the next few days. Thank you, Lord."

(Jolina got a CT scan and x-ray, while I got an x-ray only. They did not see any problems, so at 6am, we were discharged from the the hospital. We just need to be observed for the next few days.)

Mark thanked Chris Marquez who assisted their driver, and Darla Sauler, who immediately visited them at St. Luke's.

He also reminded drivers who are feeling sleepy not to drive and to take time to rest.

