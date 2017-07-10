Liza says they have to ensure that the vision of the Metro Manila Film Festival is still being followed

Published 6:40 PM, July 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra said she is saddened by the resignations of 4 members of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee (ExeCom).

On July 1, Ricky Lee, Rolando Tolentino, and Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala resigned from the comimttee. This was followed by the resignation of Quezon City Film Development Commission executive director Ed Lejano, who quit on July 7.

"It's really sad kasi ibig sabihin, meron kaming kailangan ayusin when it comes to addressing, kung paano namin dedesisyunan 'yung mga bagay-bagay," Liza said on Monday, July 10, in an interview on GMA-7's Unang Balita.

(It's really sad because it means we have to fix things when it comes to addressing and making decisions on various matters.)

"I'm part of the [ExeCom], but I'm one voice out of the 24 and we have to look into how we follow through with the vision of MMFF and if this is really followed because 4 resignations is no joke."

Liza said the committee takes into consideration two criteria of equal importance when choosing films – artistic excellence and commercial viability. She added that they have to stay true to the MMFF's vision, regardless of whether a film is a mainstream one or an indie flick.

"So if that vision is no longer followed, and that's what we're not trying to portray here as MMFF, dapat may mabago diyan whether 'yung vision or 'yung mismong makeup ng resulta (there should be changes there whether in the vision or in the actual results)," Liza said.

"I think we have to choose films which deserve to be part of the film festival following that criteria, whether mainstream, whether indie. That's what's important."

Liza acknowledged that independent films still face challenges when it comes to marketing their work, but she believes the MMFF can help give them a wider audience.

"I think that's the challenge all the time, kumbaga with independent films kasi alam naman natin pagdating sa budget, second priority siya (because with independent films we know that when it comes to budgets, they're second priority)," she said.



"So hindi lang (it is not only) equality, like I said, always equity. 'Pag may pagkukulang, paano natin sila tutulungan maangat (If there's something that's lacking, how can we help in uplifting them) and I think that the responsibility of the MFFF, to help [the] independent films [who are] deserving [to be] part [of the] MMFF... how we can help them in the marketing, getting to the audience and a fair chance during the film festival itself... Maybe we can find ways to assist them," she said.

On June 30, the MMFF announced 4 out of the 8 films which would be part of this year's festival – Ang Panday, Almost Is Not Enough, The Revengers, and Love Traps #FamilyGoals. The next 4 of the so-called Magic 8 will be announced on November 17. – Rappler.com