Published 10:50 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, dubbed KathNiel, are on the cover of this year's edition of YES! magazine's 100 Most Beautiful Stars.

The two are considered among the hottest loveteams in the country, with their show La Luna Sangre making waves on television.

This is the second time for Kathryn to lead the list of the magazine's most beautiful celebrities. She previously graced the cover with Julia Montes in 2013.

Along with KathNiel, other stars from ABS-CBN as well as GMA-7 gathered on Tuesday, July 11, for YES! magazine's 100 Most Beautiful Stars event at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

Among those present were JC Santos, Sunshine Dizon, Gabbi Garcia, Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez, Rocco Nacino, Gil Cueva, Kris Bernal, Benjamin Alves, Gabby Eigenmann, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali, Andrea Torres, Mikee Quintos, Kate Valdez, Baeby Baste, Andre Paras, Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto, and the Medina brothers.

– Rappler.com