Director Maryo J delos Reyes, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte-Alimurung, and TV host-actor Arnell Ignacio are the new members of the committee

Published 6:19 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) committee chairperson Tim Orbos announced the 3 new members of the executive committee (ExeCom) to replace resigned members Ricky Lee, Roland Tolentino, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, and Ed Lejano.

In a press release posted on the MMFF Facebook page, Orbos said he has accepted that resignation of Lejano from the committee.

"Like Roland Tolentino who was a member of the committee, I accept Ed Lejano's resignation with the hope that they both would continuously respect the rules, processes and timelines they themselves crafted and agreed to adhere to," said Orbos, who is also General Manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The new members are the following:

Maryo J delos Reyes – Multi-awarded director and Executive Director of ToFarm Film Festival

Joy Belmonte-Alimurung – Quezon City Vice Mayor; head of the QC Film Development Council in charge of the QCinema International Film Festival; and member of the Selection Committee of the 2016 MMFF

Arnell Ignacio – TV host, actor, comedian, and PAGCOR assistant vice president for community relations and services

The MMFF also said that the remaining slots in the committee are kept open for members of independent cinema after a meeting with them and officials of the MMDA.

"May this clear the air for constructive and productive work for the members of the MMFF ExeCom and assure the public that we are reaching out to all the sectors and serving to the best interest of our film industry," it added.

On July 1, Lee, Tolentino, and Magsanoc-Alikpala resigned from the ExeCom, following the announcement of the first 4 official entries to the festival. (READ: MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2017 festival)

In a joint statement, the 3 said they left the ExeCom because the festival was putting "too much emphasis on commerce over art."

Lejano tendered his resignation on July 7, saying that the festival's new rules on movie submissions prompted him to resign. – Rappler.com