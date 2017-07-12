The dubsmash queen will be celebrating her second love team anniversary with Alden Richards on July 16

Published 8:53 AM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Following her two-year showbiz anniversary, Maine Mendoza is also set to celebrate the second anniversary of AlDub, her love team with Alden that propelled the young stars to phenomenal fame.

While she kept mum on anniversary plans with Alden, simply saying “Abangan (wait for it),” she did express her gratitude for the continued support they get from fans.

“Strong pa rin naman yung partnership namin ni Alden at marami pa ring sumusporta sa ‘min (our partnership is still strong and we still have a lot of supporters). With that we’re very thankful,” Maine said at the 20th anniversary of Jolly, where she was introduced as the brand's new ambassador.

For their anniversary last year, wrote Alden a message in an Instagram post, saying "Meeting you was fate; it was wonderful, it was miraculous, it was extraordinary and indeed sweet serendipity."

"I glanced and smiled at you and all I could do was wonder how did that simple smile change both our worlds. It changed everything–it changed us. What happened on the 16th day of July 2015 will live on in people's hearts until the end of time," Maine wrote.

Two years in showbiz

Recently, Maine also marked her second anniversary in showbiz, celebrating a young and successful career. Earlier this year, the dubsmash queen starred in her first soap opera, Destined To Be Yours, where she played the lead opposite onscreen partner Alden Richards. The series ended in May.

She then travelled to the Maldives, sharing her photos of the trip on Instagram, to the excitement of her fans.

When asked what she learned in her two years in showbiz, she said: “Hindi lahat ng taong kaharap mo, totoo sa’yo (not everyone who faces you is true to you).”

Directing dreams

Even as she celebrates milestones as an actress and onscreen personality, Maine Mendoza's showbiz plans have more to do with going behind the camera. When asked about her dream project, Maine shared that she would someday like to be a filmmaker.

“I want to be a director someday. Kahit makapag-direct man lang ng short film or makapagsulat ng istorya (even just to direct a short film or write a screenplay),” Maine said.

She has yet to determine what kind of films she wants to make. “Pag-iisipan ko yan ng mabuti, since gusto ko siya gawin (I will really think about it, because it’s something I want to do),” she shared. – Rappler.com