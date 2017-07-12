The Netflix hit series is back soon – with Will struggling to return to school

Published 8:38 AM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The second season of the hit series Stranger Things will be returning just in time for Halloween, October 27.

Netflix announced the date in an image shared on its official Facebook page.

The image shows the series’ 4 main kids Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will on their bicycles in the middle of an empty road. In the horizon, a threatening red cloud looms.

The series, which stars Winona Ryder along with rising young talents, premiered on Netflix in July 2016. It gained worldwide popularity for its sci-fi/ mystery plot and references to ‘80s pop culture. Set in a fictional Indiana town, the first season revolved around the disappearance of a young local boy named Will, and the lives of his friends and family in the search.

Throughout the season, Will’s friends are introduced to a girl named Eleven whose telekinetic powers help them investigate their friend’s disappearance.

At the end of the season, Will is recovered from the Upside Down, the alien dimension in which he was trapped – though he has been left coughing slugs up in the aftermath. At the same time, Eleven appears to be blown to smithereens as she protects her newfound friends.

The new season will focus on the characters recovering from the events of season 1, according to Entertainment Weekly. In season two, Will struggles to return to school, while Finn, who fell in love with Eleven, and his sister Nancy, who lost her best friend to the aliens, struggle with their grief.

At the same time, the entrance to the Upside Down continues to be open, leaving the town vulnerable to more alien trouble. – Rappler.com