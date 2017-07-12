In a new parody video, the Game of Thrones actor tries hard to venture beyond his role as Jon Snow

Published 1:20 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kit Harington showed off his impressive dramatic range in a video that has him trying out for various Game of Thrones characters.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO series, was shown in a video aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live auditioning to play some of the series’ most-loved characters.

In particular, he tried out for the parts of evil queen “Ker-see” Lannister, assassin (and his character’s sister) Arya Stark, wildling (and his character’s dead lover) Ygritte, loyal Stark servant Hodor, dragon mother Daenerys, a white walker, and even boy wizard Harry Potter – because, as Kit asks, why not?

Despite his clear commitment to each role, Kit unfortunately did not get any of the parts he auditioned for in the screen-test spoof. – Rappler.com