Published 12:55 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and comedian Melissa Rauch, who stars in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, has announced her pregnancy – though unlike many expectant mothers, she tempered her announcement with trepidation as she recalled her previous experience with miscarriage.

In a heartfelt and honest essay on Glamour, Rauch said that while she is thrilled at the news, she also “feels weird” announcing it.



“Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again,” she wrote.

“She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.”

Rauch, who plays Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in Big Bang Theory, opened up about the “primal depression” she experienced after suffering a miscarriage.

“The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor — without movement, without a heartbeat — after we had seen that same little heart healthy and flickering just two weeks prior completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day,” she said in the essay.

She also called the term miscarriage “perversely stupid,” saying that it implies that a failed pregnancy is the woman’s fault. She went on to remind other women going through the same thing that they are not to blame.

“Due to reasons beyond anyone's control, miscarriage is estimated to occur in anywhere from 15 to 20 percent of recognized pregnancies. There was nothing you could’ve done to change the situation,” she said.

Despite not mincing words about the grief and fear from her past pregnancy struggles, Rauch concluded on a rather more hopeful note.

“All I really know for sure is that this experience has changed me forever. I know it’s made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms,” she wrote.

She expressed her support for women who have experienced or are experiencing fertility struggles or miscarriages.

“You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now," she said

Rauch and her husband are expecting their baby in late 2017. – Rappler.com