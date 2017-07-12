Archie Andrews and the gang return with familiar faces and new characters

Published 10:50 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Riverdale is returning to television in October with its second season.

The cast, led by KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart, have begun taping in Canada with new member Mark Consuelos making his debut in the show as Veronica's father Hiram Lodge.

Although season 2 won't air until October 11, the cast members have posted behind-the-scenes photos from their taping.

Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, posted a photo of her and Lili, who plays Betty Cooper, at Pop's diner.

Cannot tell u how happy I am 2b back filming w/this ridiculously talented powerhouse beautiful soul! I luvs u @lilireinhart #riverdale pic.twitter.com/iFOfUaatT6 — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) July 11, 2017

Mädchen also shared a photo of her and Martin Cummins, who plays Sheriff Keller.

Is #AliceCooper and #SheriffKeller actually getting along?! Or is she really just gunning for his job #bts #riverdale S2 @CW_Riverdale pic.twitter.com/ppH5BgVA6o — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) June 27, 2017

Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, shared photos of them welcoming Mark. Mark's wife, TV host Kelly Ripa, was also there during one of the tapings.

All the fantastic people met and killer fun we had yesterday @CW_Riverdale & @TheCW #FTW GOD it's good to be BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/q9UwfASr34 — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) July 2, 2017

Molly Ringwald will return to the show as Archie Andrews' mom Mary.

Here's a photo of the Lodges together.

The Lodges are back together and ready for #Riverdale Season 2! pic.twitter.com/50e0CLmola — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 6, 2017

Despite the transfer to a new school, it seems Jughead and Betty are still together.

Jughead and Betty hard at work on Season 2 of #Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/Q32mQQ5uYl — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 23, 2017

Here's a photo of Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, with Ashleigh and the other Pussycat members played by Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield.

Reggie and the Pussycats. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/RGZnENaJq7 — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 24, 2017

Take a look at KJ and Camila taping their scenes as Archie and Veronica.

The show's stars were also photographed taking time to meet their fans.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger when Archie's dad Fred (Luke Perry) was shot at Pop's. Will he survive? We'll find out when Riverdale season 2 premieres on October 11. – Rappler.com