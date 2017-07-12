IN PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of 'Riverdale' season 2
MANILA, Philippines – Riverdale is returning to television in October with its second season.
The cast, led by KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart, have begun taping in Canada with new member Mark Consuelos making his debut in the show as Veronica's father Hiram Lodge.
Although season 2 won't air until October 11, the cast members have posted behind-the-scenes photos from their taping.
Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, posted a photo of her and Lili, who plays Betty Cooper, at Pop's diner.
Cannot tell u how happy I am 2b back filming w/this ridiculously talented powerhouse beautiful soul! I luvs u @lilireinhart #riverdale pic.twitter.com/iFOfUaatT6— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) July 11, 2017
Mädchen also shared a photo of her and Martin Cummins, who plays Sheriff Keller.
Is #AliceCooper and #SheriffKeller actually getting along?! Or is she really just gunning for his job #bts #riverdale S2 @CW_Riverdale pic.twitter.com/ppH5BgVA6o
Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, shared photos of them welcoming Mark. Mark's wife, TV host Kelly Ripa, was also there during one of the tapings.
All the fantastic people met and killer fun we had yesterday @CW_Riverdale & @TheCW #FTW GOD it's good to be BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/q9UwfASr34— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) July 2, 2017
Molly Ringwald will return to the show as Archie Andrews' mom Mary.
Archie's mom is back for #Riverdale Season 2! Hi, Mary!@MollyRingwald @kj_apa pic.twitter.com/nCHHtcVLW7— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 26, 2017
Here's a photo of the Lodges together.
The Lodges are back together and ready for #Riverdale Season 2! pic.twitter.com/50e0CLmola— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 6, 2017
Despite the transfer to a new school, it seems Jughead and Betty are still together.
Jughead and Betty hard at work on Season 2 of #Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/Q32mQQ5uYl— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 23, 2017
Here's a photo of Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, with Ashleigh and the other Pussycat members played by Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield.
Reggie and the Pussycats. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/RGZnENaJq7
Take a look at KJ and Camila taping their scenes as Archie and Veronica.
Please enjoy this wonderful photo of @CamilaMendes & @kj_apa taken by @lilireinhart. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/QWDEVhgQSu— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 12, 2017
The show's stars were also photographed taking time to meet their fans.
#Riverdale from today. Archie, Jughead, Veronica & Betty were wonderful taking time w/ young fans. #kindness @WhatsFilming @yvrshootstweets pic.twitter.com/a75jN2ajkr— Michelle Miller (@capnumber6) July 12, 2017
The first season ended with a cliffhanger when Archie's dad Fred (Luke Perry) was shot at Pop's. Will he survive? We'll find out when Riverdale season 2 premieres on October 11. – Rappler.com