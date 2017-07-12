The new season is almost here, but in the meantime, check out these videos

Published 10:26 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Like winter, the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere is finally coming, but if you’re a fan, the July 17 (Manila time) premiere date probably still feels an eternity away.

The anticipation may be too much to bear, but there are a lot of ways survive the final stretch. Binge watching all 6 previous seasons may be a good idea, but if you don’t want to lose your day job to a Thrones marathon, maybe you’d like to stick to quick videos you can watch in between work breaks, such as these five Game of Thrones-themed videos:

Kit Harington’s audition reel

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington seems determined to prove that he can do more than just brood as he tries out for other roles on Thrones. The hilarious parody video shows Harington attempting to pull off the role of Cersei, recreating Hodor’s death scene, and disrobing as Daenerys.

Hand-drawn Game of Thrones Deaths

This video serves as a refresher on the countless Game of Thrones deaths, but it’s also worth watching simply because it’s really, really cool. Every major death on the show since its beginning is drawn and animated by hand by Austrian artist Hannes Sommer. From Ned Stark’s heartbreaking beheading, to Oberyn Martell’s frustrating demise at the hands (or, more appropriately, thumbs) of the Mountain, to Walder Frey’s satisfying murder, Sommer gets creative and clever in the way he portrays each death. It’s a fitting tribute to a show with a reputation for heartlessly killing off its characters, no matter how important or well-loved they are.

Binging with Babish



The food on Thrones hasn’t exactly been the most appetizing – remember that sausage that Ramsey Bolton ate after chopping off Theon’s penis? Or the raw horse heart that Daenerys had to consume in order to truly become Khaleesi? Somehow, YouTube-famous cook Babish has managed to make Thrones-inspired meals look delicious. Known for recreating dishes from TV series and movies, Babish recreates the Purple Wedding pigeon pie, Dothraki blood pie, and lemon cakes from the series.

Game of Thrones: The Musical

Between Emilia Clarke doing reggae as Daenerys, Kit Harington mic-slinging as Jon Snow, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau belting out "Coldplay's first romantic ballad about incest," and Chris Martin orchestrating the entire thing, there are many reasons to watch this 12-minute mockumentary. In fact, just the sight of the cast out of costume and doing something other than plotting murders or committing morally questionable sexual acts makes this video worth a view.

#WinterIsHere Trailer

The two-minute trailer is a goldmine of telling footage, including a much-awaited kiss, the return of disappeared characters, fire shooting from the sky, lots of battle scenes, and lots of sharp dragon teeth. This video will do nothing to calm your anticipation for the upcoming series, but it will at least tell you what to expect. – Rappler.com