'Ang Babaeng Humayo,' 'Jay,' and 'Thy Womb' will be shown at the film festival

Published 10:45 AM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipino movies are among the films to be screened at at the first-ever Venice Film Festival in Manila, which will happen from July 26-31 at the Venice Grand Canal Mall.

Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left) by Lav Diaz, Jay by Francis Pasion, and Thy Womb by Brillante Mendoza will be screened with 8 Italian films from the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

The Italian films are the following:

Orecchie (Ears)

Tommaso

Liberami (Free Me)

Questi Giorni (These Days)

Piuma

L'Estate Addosso (Worn Summer)

Processo aAlla Citta (Trial to the City)

Profumo Di Donna (Scent of a Woman)

At the press conference on Wednesday, July 12, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra said one reason the film festival was brought to Manila was the success of Ang Babaeng Humayo, which won the Golden Lion Award. The festival pushed through with the help of Italian Ambassador Massimo Roscigno, who talked with the organizers.

"We're so excited for this project since the Film Development Council of the Philippines was first approached about bringing the festival here," Diño said.

"More than bringing the classic prestige [of] the Venice Film Festival a little closer to home, I believe that what makes this project a more worth while endeavor is that they are bringing two cinematic cultures built on a long-standing relationship between Italy and the Philippines," she added.



Roscigno said it took time before the organizers of the Venice film fest greenlighted the festival in Manila.



"Well I can just tell you, it was not really easy. We [made] a lot of preparation. In fact for a moment we were not sure if we will make it on time....As you know, the 2017 Venice Film Festival can be next month or very soon so we have to do it before that. There were informal contacts with the Biennale organization. I formalized it with a letter to the president.

"I cannot give that many details but they took their time to evaluate it and we were really honored that they came out with favorable letter," Roscigno said, adding that they formalized it with a memorandum of agreeement.

Regarding the selection of the films, Sergio Boero, president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, said they asked La Biennale de Venezia to do the selection.

Diño said that the 3 films were also picked by the organizers and that the FDC assisted in getting the permission to screen the film Jay.

A fee of P50 will be charged for the afternoon and evening screenings of the films, while morning screenings are free. – Rappler.com