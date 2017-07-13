'Kung inaantok po kayo, hinto na po kayo,' Jolina says

Published 4:45 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and TV host Jolina Magdangal reminded drivers to prioritize safety on the road, after she and her family were involved in a car crash last Monday, July 10.

In her message on Magandang Buhay on Thursday, July 13, which she hosts with Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros, Jolina said: "Sana po sa mga drivers or sino man po nagmamaneho, ingat din po. Kung inaantok po kayo, hinto na po kayo kasi grabe, puwede po nag-iingat po ang ibang tao pero meron po kayo madadamay."

(To all drivers or whoever is behind the wheel, always be careful. If you're feeling sleepy, stop immediately because there are people who are careful on the road but would be affected by your actions.)

Jolina said that while she's grateful her family is safe, she still feels upset.

"Minsan meron pa rin sa loob ko na hindi ko matanggap na bakit nangyari ito sa amin. Ako, kahit madaling araw tapos basta stoplight, kahit wala masyadong tumatawid sinasabi ko sa aming driver huwag ididiretso. Kailangan talagang huminto ganyan. So parang ang sama ng loob ko na bakit may mga hindi nag-iingat," she said.

(Sometimes I can't accept why it had to happen to us. Because for me, even if it's before dawn, we're at a stoplight, and practically no one's crossing, I still tell my driver to wait for the light to turn green. You really need to stop at a red light. So I feel upset that there are people who aren't careful.)

Thankfully, Jolina's son Pele was okay after the crash.

"'Yun talaga ang ipinagpapasalamat ko, naging istrikto din kami sa car seat. Na kahit minsan trapik at gusto ni Pele pumunta rito [sa akin] hindi, hanggang wala sa bahay hindi siya iaalis ng car seat, hindi siya ikakandong or what," she said.

(That's what I'm thankful for. We're very strict with the car seat. Even if traffic is heavy and Pele wants to sit on my lap, we insist that he stays in his car seat. He won't sit on anyone's lap.)

On Monday, Jolina and her husband, musician Mark Escueta, and their son Pele were on their way to the airport early morning, when their SUV was hit along East Avenue in Quezon City by a van. The couple immediately went to the hospital for a checkup after Jolina complained of a bruise on her head. (READ: Jolina Magdangal, Mark Escueta now safe after car crash)

Peter Sevilla, the driver of the van, was also taken to the hospital. One of his passengers said he fell asleep behind the wheel when the collision happened. – Rappler.com