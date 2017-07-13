'I can't wait to meet you; I can't wait to hold you,' Aljur writes

Published 5:13 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As he patiently waits for the arrival of his child with actress and fiancée Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica took to Instagram to post a message for his soon-to-be-born son.

"Stumbled upon this picture online that made me more thankful for everything that God has blessed me with. You are the pot of gold at the end of all my rainbows. The reward for all my sacrifices. You are my love, my life, and inspiration. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait to hold you. I can't wait to whisper in your ear how much I love you. I'll see you very soon, my love," he wrote in his message, which was accompanied by a photo of a baby grasping an adult's index finger.

Kylie and and Aljur announced in January that they were engaged and expecting their first child. During a baby shower, it was announced that they were expecting a baby boy. (IN PHOTOS: Kylie Padilla's baby shower)

Kylie, who was last seen in Encantadia, said that she is due to give birth in July or August. – Rappler.com