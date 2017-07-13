LIST: Nominations, 2017 Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES, USA – HBO's sci-fi western Westworld and NBC's comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live led the field for television's prestigious Primetime Emmy awards on Thursday, July 13, with 22 nominations.
Stranger Things, Netflix's award-winning sci-fi-horror drama set in the 1980s, and FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, about the famous rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, scored the next highest tallies with 18 nods.
HBO's political comedy Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as hapless former president Selina Meyer – scored 17 nominations.
Veep actress Anna Chlumsky – who earned a fifth consecutive nomination for supporting actress in a comedy series – and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore presented the nominations from the Television Academy in Los Angeles.
Leading the nominations in totals by platform were HBO (110), Netflix (91) and NBC (60).
The Emmys will be hosted by Stephen Colbert on September 17.
Here's the list of nominees:
Drama Series
- House of Cards (Netflix)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Westworld (HBO)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
Comedy Series
- Veep (HBO)
- Atlanta (FX)
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Master of None (Netflix)
- Modern Family (ABC)
- Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Limited Series
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD
- Genius
- The Night Of
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- John Turturro, The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Carrie Coon, Fargo
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, FEUD
- Susan Sarandon, FEUD
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Will Forte, Last Man on Earth
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
- Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Matt Walsh, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
- Niecy Nash, Getting On
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Judith Light, Transparent
- Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
- Alfred Molina, FEUD
- Stanley Tucci, FEUD
- Bill Camp, The Night Of
- Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Regina King, American Crime
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
- Judy Davis, FEUD
- Jackie Hoffman, FEUD
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Variety Talk Series
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Real Time With Bill Maher
Reality-Competition Program
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- The Voice
- Top Chef
Reality show hosts
- Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
- Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
- Alec Baldwin, Match Game
- Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
TV Movie
- Black Mirror (San Junipero)
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- The Wizard of Lies
Guest Actress in a Drama
- Alison Wright, The Americans
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
- Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
Guest Actor in A Drama
- Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
- BD Wong, Mr. Robot
- Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
- Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
- Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
– Rappler.com