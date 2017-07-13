'Westworld,' 'Saturday Night Live,' and 'Stranger Things' are among the show with the most nominees

Published 12:25 AM, July 14, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – HBO's sci-fi western Westworld and NBC's comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live led the field for television's prestigious Primetime Emmy awards on Thursday, July 13, with 22 nominations.

Stranger Things, Netflix's award-winning sci-fi-horror drama set in the 1980s, and FX's Feud: Bette and Joan, about the famous rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, scored the next highest tallies with 18 nods.

HBO's political comedy Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as hapless former president Selina Meyer – scored 17 nominations.

Veep actress Anna Chlumsky – who earned a fifth consecutive nomination for supporting actress in a comedy series – and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore presented the nominations from the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

Leading the nominations in totals by platform were HBO (110), Netflix (91) and NBC (60).

The Emmys will be hosted by Stephen Colbert on September 17.

Here's the list of nominees:

Drama Series

House of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Comedy Series

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD

Genius

The Night Of

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Americans

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD

Susan Sarandon, FEUD

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Will Forte, Last Man on Earth

William H. Macy, Shameless

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Laurie Metcalf, Getting On

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Allison Janney, Mom

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, FEUD

Stanley Tucci, FEUD

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, FEUD

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Reality-Competition Program

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Reality show hosts

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

TV Movie

Black Mirror (San Junipero)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

Guest Actress in a Drama

Alison Wright, The Americans

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Guest Actor in A Drama

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

– Rappler.com