The actor, who is accused of having a tax liability of P38.57 million, asks the Department of Justice to dismiss the BIR complaint against him for lack of probable cause

Published 5:58 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Richard Gutierrez has asked Department of Justice (DOJ) to dismiss the tax evasion complaint against him for lack of probable cause.

Gutierrez appeared before the DOJ on Wedneday, July 12, to submit his counter-affidavit in relation to the Bureau of Internal Revenue's P38.57-million tax evasion complaint against him.



The actor’s lawyers said that Gutierrez no longer has any tax liability as he had already paid the amount that the BIR cited in the complaint.



In its complaint filed in April, the BIR alleged that Gutierrez failed to declare P39.6 million in sales from April to December 2012.



Gutierrez’s company, R Gutz Production Corporation, allegedly did not file an income tax return and pay value-added tax during the same year.



According to the BIR, Gutierrez’s company declared P311,111 in sales in 2012, but checks from clients show that their purchases from the company amounted to P39.9 million.

The BIR said that the actor was not able to settle his obligations, despite being contacted by the bureau 3 times. – Rappler.com